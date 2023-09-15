Aruba Re-launches EducationUSA Advising Center with Additional Resources  

On Thursday, Sept 14, Aruba re-launched the EducationUSA Advising Center, offering additional resources for students, parents and teachers who are eager to learn about opportunities to study at educational institutions in the United States. Originally opened in 2020 during the pandemic, the Center is the first in the Dutch Caribbean and is located in the JFK building at Stadionweg 37. Due to increased demand, the Ministry of Education will add an additional full-time advisor and will partner with EduCampus to bring the Center closer to the community. The U.S. Consulate will continue to train EducationUSA advisors, provide additional resources, and host conferences to further collaboration between EducationUSA Aruba and the newly launched EducationUSA Curacao. This collective effort underscores the U.S. Consulate’s commitment to advancing education – and thus economic opportunity – for all students in Aruba.

EducationUSA empowers students to achieve their dreams of pursuing higher education in the United States by providing the tools and resources they need to explore their options. With a full-time advisor on hand, students can get personalized guidance and access invaluable information about academic programs, scholarships, visa application procedures, and more. Beyond its educational mission, EducationUSA will also serve as a hub for students to gather and learn from one another through a new and close partnership with EduCampus. It will foster a sense of community for all Arubans who are eager to equip Aruba’s youth with the tools and opportunities to thrive in the global economy.

EducationUSA Aruba invites you to come by and learn more. You can reach out by contacting Aruba@educationusa.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ EducationUSAAruba

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ edusa_aruba