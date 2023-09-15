Europe Direct Curaçao ta organisá un eksitoso debate di Union Europeo

Willemstad – Riba 14 di sèptèmber 2023, Europe Direct Curaçao den kolaborashon ku University of Curaçao Dr. Moises Da Costa Gomez (UoC) i Kámara di Komèrsio & Industria di Kòrsou a organisá un debate tokante di Union Europeo. E debate tabata riba e tema di Elekshonnan Parlamentario Europeo ku lo tuma luga na yüni 2024. E personanan presente tabata di akuerdo ku e deber di registrashon pa por bai vota ta forma un obstákulo pa esnan ku tin derechi di voto na Kòrsou. Registrashon ta tuma luga digitalmente, mientrastantu no ta tur hende na Kòrsou tin un kompiuter óf laptop disponibel.

Basá riba proposishonnan tokante e status di Paisnan i Teritorionan Ultramar i e akseso na fondonan di Union Europeo, tabata tin basta diskushon.

E Youth Sounding Board di Europe Direct Curaçao a hunga un papel dinámiko den enrikese e diskushon aki ku nan perspektivanan hubenil. Nan partisipashon ta subrayá e importansha di inklusividat i kontribushon di hobennan den e debate Europeo na Kòrsou.

E panelistanan Gwendell Mercelina, Judric Pietersz, Kenville Kleinmoedig, Dave Liqui Lung i Remco Gomez a tuma un posishon riba algun tòpiko di Union Europeo manera e EU Green Deal. Tambe, públiko a duna nan opinion i a uni nan mes den e diskushon , spesialmente na final di anochi tokante e delaster punto di e debate “Nos ta un bon aporte pa Union Europeo i Union Europeo tambe ta un bon aporte pa nos.” Europe Direct Curaçao i UoC ta kontentu mirando e desaroyo di e anochi.

Europe Direct Curaçao organiseert succesvol EU Debat

Willemstad- Op 14 september, 2023 heeft Europe Direct Curaçao in samenwerking met de University of Curaçao Dr. Moises Da Costa Gomez (UoC) en de Kamer van Koophandel & Nijverheid Curaçao een EU Debat georganiseerd. Het debat stond in het teken van de Europese Parlements Verkiezingen die in juni 2024 zullen plaatsvinden. De aanwezigen waren het eens dat de registratieplicht om te kunnen gaan stemmen een obstakel vormt voor de Curaçaose stemgerechtigden. Het registreren vindt digitaal plaats terwijl niet iedereen in Curaçao de beschikking heeft over een computer of laptop.

Aan de hand van stellingen over de status van Landen en Gebieden Overzee (LGO) en de toegang tot EU fondsen werd flink gediscussieerd.

De Youth Sounding Board van Europe Direct Curaçao speelde een dynamische rol in het verrijken van deze discussie met hun jeugdige perspectieven. Hun deelname onderstreept het belang van inclusiviteit en betrokkenheid van jongeren in het Europese debat op Curaçao.

Panelleden Gwendell Mercelina, Judric Pietersz, Kenville Kleinmoedig, Dave Liqui Lung en Remco Gomez namen een standpunt in over enkele EU thema’s zoals de EU Green Deal. Ook het publiek liet van zich horen en mengde zich vooral tegen het einde van de avond in de discussie over de stelling “We zijn voor de EU een aanwinst en de EU is dat ook voor ons.” Europe Direct Curaçao en de UoC kijken tevreden terug op het verloop van de avond.

Europe Direct Curaçao successfully organizes EU Debate

Willemstad – On September 14, 2023, Europe Direct Curaçao, in collaboration with the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises Da Costa Gomez (UoC) and Curaçao Chamber of Commerce & Industry, organized an EU Debate. The debate focused on the European Parliamentary Elections scheduled for June 2024. Attendees agreed that the registration requirement to vote poses an obstacle for Curaçao voters, as registration is done digitally, and not everyone in Curaçao has access to a computer or laptop.

The debate featured discussions on propositions regarding the status of Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) and access to EU funds.

The Youth Sounding Board of Europe Direct Curaçao played a dynamic role in enriching this discussion with their youthful perspectives. Their participation underscored the importance of inclusivity and youth engagement in the European debate on Curaçao.

Panelists Gwendell Mercelina, Judric Pietersz, Kenville Kleinmoedig, Dave Liqui Lung, and Remco Gomez took positions on various EU topics, such as the EU Green Deal. Additionally, the audience voiced their opinions and actively joined the discussion, particularly towards the end of the evening, regarding the proposition, “We are an asset to the EU, and the EU is an asset to us.” Europe Direct Curaçao and UoC are pleased with the outcome of the evening.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

