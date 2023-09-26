TÓPIKO: Pride Curacao 2023

Komunidat di Kòrsou por ta orguyoso di por tin un grupo di hoben profeshonal a uní i ofisialisá e movementu den forma statutario i lanta ‘Curaçao Pride Foundation’.

E fundashon tin komo meta i enkargo pai promové desaroyo di aseptashon, inklushon i igualdat di e komunidat LGBTQ na Kòrsou.

Direktiva di e fundashon ta konsistí di Charlysen Jansen (Presidente), Roushaira Alexander (Vise-Presidente i Sekretaria), Jordan Constancia (Tesorero), Timothy Martina (Komisario Eksterno) i Francis O’Connor (Komisario Interno). E tim henter ta agradesido na tur esnan promé ku a hiba e lucha pa aseptashon di e komunidat LGBTQ+ na Kòrsou i ta spera di por sigui konta ku kada un su sosten i apoyo den futuro.

‘Curaçao Pride Foundation’ ta enkargá ku selebrashon di ‘Pride 2023’ ku e aña aki lo bai tuma lugá di durante e promé dos simannan di òktober. Di 1 pa 15 di òktober komunidat henter i personanan LGBTQ+ en partikular ta keda kordialmente invitá pa asistí na e varios evento i charlanan. Naturalmente e tradishonal ‘Pride Walk’ kolorido no por keda ‘fó. Esaki ku lo tuma lugá dia 12 di òktober, saliendo 7or di anochi for di Riffort i lo kulminá den un grandioso enkuentro den Rainbow Park riba Wilhelminaplein.

E edishon di Pride 2023 ta karga e tema ‘Live in Color’. Biba bo koló. Ku e lema aki, kier enfatisá kon esensial ta pa haña bo identidat i wòrdu aseptá pa ken bo ta. Di wòrdu selebrá dor di un komunidat ku ta konsiente di e enrikesementu den diversidat.

‘Curacao Pride Foundation’ ta komprometé su mes na hasi Kòrsou un país kaminda personanan LGBTQ + por prosperá i wòrdu selebrá pa ken nan ta.

Pa mas informashon tokante Pride 2023 i keda na altura di tur e eventonan por bishitá e wèpsait http://www.curacaopride.org òf sigui e página sosial Curacao Pride riba Facebook i Instagram.

Betreft: Curaçao Pride 2023

De Curaçaose gemeenschap kan trots zijn op het feit dat een groep jong professionals zich heeft verening en de ‘Curaçao Pride Foundation’ statutair heeft opgericht. Deze stichting heeft als doel om de ontwikkeling van acceptatie, inclusie en gelijkheid van de LGBTQ+ gemeenschap op het eiland te bevorderen.

Het bestuur van de stichting bestaat uit Charlysen Jansen (Voorzitter), Roushaira Alexander (Vice-voorzitter en secretaris), Jordan Constancia (Penningmeester), Timothy Martina (Commissaris Extern) en Francis O’Connor (Commissaris Intern). De hele Pride-organisatie spreekt hun oprechte dank uit aan eenieder die zich door de jaren heen heeft ingezet voor de acceptatie van de LGBTQ+ gemeenschap op Curaçao en hoopt in de toekomst te kunnen blijven rekenen op hun steun en betrokkenheid.

Dit jaar is de ‘Curaçao Pride Foundation’ verantwoordelijk voor de organisatie van de viering van ‘Pride 2023’, die gedurende de eerste twee weken van oktober zal plaatsvinden. Van 1 tot en met 15 oktober wordt de Curaçaose gemeenschap in het geheel en de LGBTQ+ groep in het bijzonder van harte uitgenodigd om deel te nemen aan de verschillende evenementen en lezingen die tijdens deze weken zullen plaatsvinden. Uiteraard kan de traditionele en kleurrijke ‘Pride Walk’ niet ontbreken. Noteer daarom 12 oktober in de agenda, want het plezier begint om 19:00uur bij Riffort en zal gedurende de avond opbouwen tot een groot feestelijk samenzijn in Rainbow Park op Wilhelminaplein.

Het thema van Pride 2023 is ‘Live in Color’. Leef in Kleur. Dit betekent jezelf zijn en erkend worden voor wie je bent. Omringd door een gemeenschap die diversiteit omarmt. Het betekent leven buiten de traditionele normen en ontdekken hoe prachtig het is om je authentieke zelf te kunnen zijn.

De ‘Curaçao Pride Foundation’ is vastbesloten om van Curaçao een land te maken waar LGBTQ+ individuen kunnen gedijen en worden gevierd voor wie ze zijn. Voor meer informatie over Pride 2023 en om op de hoogte te blijven van alle evenementen, bezoek dan de website http://www.curacaopride.org of volg Curacao Pride op de sociale mediaplatforms op Facebook en Instagram.

TOPIC: Curaçao Pride 2023

With its rich culture and breathtaking scenery, Curaçao is a place where diversity should be celebrated with open hearts and open minds. The official launch of the ‘Curaçao Pride Foundation’ is dedicated to championing LGBTQ+ rights, fostering allies and raising awareness about the importance of acceptance and inclusivity on the island.

The board of the Curacao Pride Foundation consists of a group of young professionals.

With Charlysen Jansen acting as President, Roushaira Alexander as Vice-president and secretary, Jordan Constancia as Treasurer, Timothy Martina as Commissioner External Affairs and Francis O’Connor as Commissioner Internal Affairs. The entire Pride organization extends their sincerest gratitude to every one who on this road for acceptance and equality has been dedicated to creating a positive lasting impact. The organization hopes to continue counting on their invaluable support in the journey ahead.

The Curaçao Pride Foundation is responsible for organizing the celebration of ‘Pride 2023’, which will take place during the first two weeks of October. From October 1st to the 15th. The whole Curacao community and especially LGBTQ+ individuals , are warmly invited to attend the various events and talks taking place during these weeks. Naturally, the traditional and colorful ‘Pride Walk’ cannot be left out. So mark your calendars for October 12th, where the fun kicks off at 7 o’clock in the evening from Riffort and will be culminating in a grand festive gathering at Rainbow Park at Wilhelminaplein.

This year’s theme is ‘Live in Color’. Living in color means finding your people and seeing how enriching and powerful it is to be surrounded by community. It means living outside of binary structures taught to us and seeing how beautiful life can be when you are able to experiment, play and find joy in being your authentic self. The Curacao Pride Foundation is committed to making Curacao a beacon of diversity and acceptance, where LGBTQ+ individuals can thrive and be celebrated for who they are. To learn more about our mission, engage with the private sector, and participate in the Pride Walk, please visit our website http://www.curacaopride.org or follow us on our social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.

