Scooter rider injured on the on the Sucker-Garden Road.

Serious Road Accident Occurs on Sucker Garden Road

SINT MAARTEN, September 27, 2023 – On Tuesday morning, September 26, 2023, at approximately 09:00 AM, a serious road accident transpired on Sucker Garden Road, prompting an immediate response from the Sint Maarten Police Force.

At around that time, the Police Central Dispatch received numerous calls reporting a collision between a scooter rider and a minivan. In swift response to the emergency calls, several patrol units and personnel from the Traffic Department were dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver of the minivan was traveling on Sucker Garden Road, headed towards the intersection with Arch Road. In a critical moment, the minivan attempted to overtake another vehicle, coinciding with the approach of the scooter from the opposite direction. This unfortunate sequence of events resulted in a head-on collision between the minivan and the scooter rider.

The scooter rider sustained severe injuries, including two broken legs, injuries to the face, hips, and arms. Immediate medical attention was provided at the scene by ambulance personnel, and the injured party was subsequently rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in a critical condition.

During the investigation of this incident, officers discovered a firearm that had fallen from the victim’s possession following the accident. The firearm has been safely confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation. Furthermore, it has been determined that the victim was not wearing any safety gear, including a helmet, at the time of the accident.

In a separate development, it has come to light that the victim in this accident ( scooter rider) is suspected of being involved in several armed robberies on the island. This involvement is currently under investigation by personnel from the Special Unit Robberies of the KPSM.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is diligently working to establish a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, including any potential links to criminal activities. We urge anyone with additional information regarding the accident or related incidents to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured individual, and we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the causes and contributing factors of this incident.

Personnel of the traffic department is currently working to establish a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding this incident. KPSM urge anyone with additional information regarding the accident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation by calling 1721-5422222 ext. 239,240, 241 or 242

