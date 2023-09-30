AQUALECTRA TA GRADISÍ DARICK JONIS PA SU AÑANAN DI DEDIKASHON

Willemstad 29 di Sèptèmber 2023- Resientemente Hunta di Akshonista di Aqualectra a konfirmá e petishon di Sr. Darick Jonis pa su retiro. Gerensha kier a gradisí Sr. Jonis pa su añanan di dedikashon i guia na Aqualectra.

Riba e mesun base firme, Aqualectra lo sigui hasi su máksimo esfuerso pa brinda komunidat awa i koriente konfiabel i duradero awe i den futuro.

AQUALECTRA THANKS MR. DARICK JONIS FOR HIS YEARS OF DEDICATION

Willemstad September 29, 2023 – The Shareholders’ Board of Aqualectra recently approved Mr. Darick Jonis’ request for resignation. The management of Aqualectra would like to express its gratitude towards Mr. Jonis for his years of dedication and the guidance of Aqualectra.

Aqualectra will continue to make every effort, building upon the strong foundation that has been laid, to provide the community with reliable and sustainable water and electricity, now and in the future.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

