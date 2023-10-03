Wardacosta y Cuerpo Policial Aruba a intercepta lancha cu 38 indocumentado riba lama
Ayera nochi, e Centro Operacional Maritimo di Wardacosta a tuma nota di un lancha procedente for di sud bayendo direccion di Aruba. Inmediatamente a manda e Dash 8 pa confirma esaki y a constata cu tawata tin un cantidad grandi di persona riba e boto. Na momento cu e Metal Shark a yega, a confirma cu tawata tin un total di 38 adulto Venezolano indocumenta riba e boto, di cual 3 hende muhe y 35 hende homber. E helicopter di KPA (Korps Politie Aruba) a asisti durante e accion pa asina ilumina e area caminda e boto tawata. E condicion di e lancha tawata hopi malo y pa e motibu aki a pidi un Metal Shark adicional pa asina transporta tur hende di un manera responsabel. A entrega tur persona na Guarda nos Costa.
Het Maritiem Operatiecentrum van de Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied signaleerde gisteravond een vaartuig op weg naar Aruba. Er werd ondersteuning van de Dash-8 ingeroepen om het type boot dat onze wateren binnenvoer te bevestigen. Ook de Metal Shark werd ingezet en bij aankomst werd vastgesteld dat het om 38 volwassen ongedocumenteerden ging. Aan boord waren 35 mannen en 3 vrouwen van Venezolaanse nationaliteit. Korps Politie Aruba (KPA) zond een helikopter voor extra verlichting. Gezien de conditie van de boot, is besloten om nog een Metal Shark in te zetten om iedereen veilig aan land te brengen. Alle 38 personen zijn overgedragen aan ‘Guarda nos Costa’.
