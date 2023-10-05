Kolektivo Conference 2023 Celebrating Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Impact in Curaçao

Willemstad, October 4th, 2023 — The Kolektivo Curaçao Foundation stands as a powerhouse for social innovation and development in Curaçao. Its mission is rooted in regenerative impact, connecting global thought leaders and innovators to drive positive change. The foundation empowers local talents and initiatives through grants, champions sustainability and intrapreneurship, and remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

Kolektivo Curaçao is delighted to announce its 2023 conference. This conference serves as a natural progression from the highly successful Kolektivo Festival of 2022 in Landhuis Chobolobo and builds upon the legacy of previous impactful Kolektivo conferences. It is with great excitement that this year’s conference is set to unfold this weekend, on October 6 and 7, at the renowned conference area of Kurá Hulanda in Curaçao.

The Kolektivo Conference stands as the premier innovation event in Curaçao and the entire Caribbean region, uniting innovators, thought leaders, and change-makers from across the globe. The mission at its core is to inspire and catalyze the innovations that will inevitably shape the future.

Key Highlights of the Kolektivo Conference:

Inspiring Talks and Panels. Attendees are invited to participate in two thought-provoking days brimming with inspiring talks and insightful panels. The distinguished lineup of speakers will delve deep into the latest trends and developments in Entrepreneurship, Impact, Technology, and Innovation.

Sustainability and Intrapreneurship. This segment offers an exploration of the most recent sustainability advancements and the exploration of the potency of intrapreneurship. It’s an opportunity to gain insights into how organizations are nurturing innovation from within, propelling positive change on a global scale.

The Future of Tech. In an era of ever-evolving technology, it’s imperative to stay ahead. The tech sessions are crafted to provide an understanding of the future of technology and guide attendees on how to remain at the forefront as digital innovators. These sessions delve into various frameworks and practices crucial for entrepreneurial success, ultimately contributing to a more globally competitive island economy.

Diverse Program Areas. The Kolektivo Conference will encompass multiple program areas, including the Main Stage Area, Workshop Area, and an NFT Area. With over 10 hours of captivating content, participants will have ample opportunities to delve into the topics most relevant to their interests.

Expert Speakers. With great enthusiasm, the conference welcomes 15+ expert speakers who stand at the vanguard of innovation, entrepreneurship, and impact. Their insights and experiences will provide invaluable guidance to all attendees.

Networking Opportunities. The event offers a platform for connecting with like-minded individuals, potential collaborators, and industry experts. The Kolektivo Conference presents an ideal opportunity to cultivate new relationships and expand one’s professional network.

The Kolektivo Conference 2023 is an extraordinary opportunity to be a part of an event where innovation takes center stage. The prospect of collectively exploring the future is a thrilling one, and it’s an occasion to ignite the change-makers of tomorrow.

The future belongs to those who dare to innovate, and there’s no better place for exploring the frontiers of innovation, entrepreneurship, and impact than the Kolektivo Conference 2023.

For further details and registration, please visit http://www.kolektivoconference.com.

General Terms and Conditions for Kolab

These General Terms and Conditions (“Agreement”) form a legally binding agreement between you (“you,” “your” or “User”) and Kolab, a facility providing co-working space, event space rental and other services, operated by Kolektivo Curaçao Foundation (“Kolab,” “we,” “us” or “our”). By accessing or using our services, you agree to be bound by this Agreement.

1. Services

Kolab provides co-working space, event space rental, and other services as set forth in separate agreements, which may be subject to additional terms and conditions. Please note that we cannot guarantee electrical power or Wi-Fi services since they are provided by third parties.

2. Membership

Access to our co-working space is granted through a membership agreement, which includes payment of monthly or package deal fees and adherence to our code of conduct. Memberships are non-transferable.

3. Event Space Rental

Access to our event space is granted through an event space rental agreement, which includes payment of rental fees and adherence to our event space rental policies.

4. Payment

All fees must be paid in accordance with our payment policies. Failure to pay fees may result in late fines, suspension or termination of services.

5. Termination

Kolab reserves the right to terminate any user’s access to our services for violation of this Agreement or any other policies or guidelines posted on our website.

6. Confidentiality

Kolab may be in possession of confidential information regarding your business, which we will hold in confidence and use only for the purposes of providing our services to you.

7. Intellectual Property and Personal Privacy Protection

All intellectual property rights in our services, including but not limited to trademarks, copyrights, and patents, are owned by Kolab. You are not granted any right or license to use our intellectual property. Additionally, Kolab recognizes the importance of personal privacy protection. We will not share or disclose any confidential information regarding your business, which we will hold in confidence and use only for the purposes of providing our services to you. We will comply with all applicable laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection.

8. Disclaimer of Warranties

Our services are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including but not limited to warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement.

9. Limitation of Liability

In no event shall Kolab be liable to you or any third party for any indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages arising out of or in connection with our services, even if we have been advised of the possibility of such damages.

10. Indemnification

You or your organization agree to indemnify and hold Kolab harmless from any and all claims, damages, expenses, or other liabilities arising out of or in connection with your use of our services.

11. Governing Law

This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Curaçao.

12. Entire Agreement

This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between you and Kolab regarding your use of our services and supersedes all prior or contemporaneous communications and proposals, whether oral or written, between you and Kolab.

13. Amendments

We reserve the right to modify or update this Agreement at any time, and we will provide notice of any material changes by posting a notice on our website or by other means.

14. Contact Information

If you have any questions or concerns about this Agreement, please contact us at hi@kolab.cw.

