Government of Sint Maarten Raise your voice against Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling Sint Maarten

Raise your voice against Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling

Sint Maarten, (October 18, 2023) – This National Day against Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling aims to raise the awareness on trafficking and smuggling in human beings. The awareness will also increase the exchange of information, knowledge and best practices amongst the different justice partners and the wider public of Sint Maarten.

Global challenges are faced daily, and Sint Maarten is no exception, as human traffickers and smugglers continuously exploit people for profit. The most vulnerable targets are the poor, who are most at risk.

An initiative of the Ministry of Justice together with its partner services of the justice and migration chains are working to strengthen awareness and prevention, through the National Reporting Centre (NRC) for Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling. The NRC will further enhance ways to protect victims and intensify partnership in judicial response.

The Government of Sint Maarten via the relevant departments of Ministry of Justice, the Inspectorates of VSA and TEATT; the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), the Police Force of Sint Maarten, the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard and the Public Prosecutor’s Office are some of the core partners unified to fight against Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling.

As a community, let us reaffirm our commitment to protect victims, support survivors and seek justice.

