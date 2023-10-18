Klausura di e 62o Kampionato Mundial di 10×10 Dam Internashonal.

Willemstad, 16 òktober 2023

Dia 13 di òktober Federashon di Dam Kòrsou a tene nan seremonia di klausura ofisial di e 62o Kampionato Mundial di 10×10 Dam Internashonal, Willemstad 2023 ku a tuma lugá di 28 sèptèmber pa 13 òktober 2023 den Sambil Conference Center.

Den presensia di ofisialnan di Gobièrnu, Federashon di Dam Kòrsou, Federashon Olimpiko i Deportivo Kòrsou i Federashon Internashonal di Dam a hasi entrega di a sertifikadonan i medayanan di partisipashon na tur ku a partisipa i entrega di medayanan na e ganadornan den top 3 di mundu. For di trempan di atardi e resultadoan ya tabata konosí ku ta Ukrania ta bira e pais ku ta gana e kampeonato tantu pa hende homber komo hende muhe. Iurii Anakeev (UKR) a gana medaya di oro, Jan Groenendijk, e hungador number 1 pa Team Nederland, a bai ku plata i Martijn van Ijzendoorn, tambe di Team Nederland a bai ku medaya di brons. Kòrsou su representantenan Carlos Lorevil, Mijail Eisden i Clifton Agata a resulta na e di 17, 18 i 19 lugá, respektivamente. Pa lo ke ta trata e damanan, Viktoria Motrichko (UKR) a gana medaya di oro, Darya Tkachenko ku a kualifika komo un hungador internashonal a bai ku plata i Olena Korotka, tambe di Ukrania a gana medaya di brons.

Despues di e parti ofisial di premiashon, tur presente por a gosa di un show di folklor di Futuro Memoria di Kòrsou pa su siguiente dia tur bishitante i hungador di dam regresá nan pais ku e speransa i promesa ku nan lo bishita Kòrsou den futuro i disfruta di e pais den un ambiente no-deportivo.

Presidente di Federashon Dam Kòrsou, Clifton Agata a indiká ku e kampeonato internashonal a duna Kòrsou un oportinidat di oro pa por hasi e deporte di mente – Dam – mas konosí den komunidat, partikularmente bou di e hóbenan. Federashon a kuminsá e kampaña aki di un manera simbóliko durante e kampeonato mundial, na momentu a pone e bòrchi di dam gigantesko dilanti di Sambil Conference Room. Tabata interesante pa mira kuantu persona (inkluso mucha) tabata hasi uso di e bòrchi asina stimulando interes den e wega. Federashon di Dam Kòrsou tin diferente plan pa sigi stimulá esaki bou di e lema “Wega di Dam Kòrsou” i pronto lo hasi esakinan konosí via di nan medionan sosial i media tradishonal.

Federashon di Dam Kòrsou felisitá e ganadornan di e di 62 Kampeonato Mundial 2023 i nan federashonnan. Ta gradisi Federashon Mundial di Dam i ta gradisi tur organisashon, persona i instansia ku a sostené e kampeonato di un forma of otro pa esaki por a keda realisá na Kòrsou pa promé biaha den 35 aña. Finalmente, un danki na Prensa ku a duna e kampeonato mundial aki atenshon den nan medianan.

Closing Ceremony of the 62nd World Championship 10×10 International Draughts

Willemstad, October 16th, 2023

On October 13th, 2023 the Curacao Draughts Federation held the official closing ceremony of the 62nd World Draughts Championships that was held on Curacao from September 28th to October 13th, 2023 at the Sambil Conference Center.

In the presence of various officials such as the Government of Curacao, the Curacao Draughts Federation, the Olympic and Sports Federation and of the International Draughts Federation all players were awarded their certifications and medals of participation, including medals to the top 3 world champions. From early on it was clear that Ukraine would be the winning country, male and female. Iurii Anakeev (UKR) won gold, Jan Groenendijk, the number one listed player for Team Netherlands, won silver and Martijn van Ijzendoorn, also on Team Netherlands won bronze. The Curacao representatives Carlos Lorevil, Mijail Eisden i Clifton Agata resulted in the 17th, 18th and 19th place, respectively. With regards to the female players, Viktoria Motrichko (UKR) won gold, Darya Tkachenko, who qualified for the tournament as an international player, won silver and Olena Korotka, also from the Ukraine won bronze.

After the conclusion of the awards ceremony all present enjoyed a lively cultural dance performance by Futuro Memoria di Kòrsou. The next day all visitors and players returned to their countries, with the promise and hope to return to the island of Curacao.

The President of the Curacao Draughts Federation, Mr. Clifton Agata, indicated that the World Championship games gave Curacao a golden opportunity to further expand interest in the game locally, particularly with the youth of Curacao. The Curacao Draughts Federation started their campaign in a symbolic manner with a gigantic draughts board on display at the entrance of the Sambil Conference Center and it was a delight to see young and old actively making use of the display, hereby stimulating interest in the game. The Federation has many plans to continue stimulating interest in the game of draughts, with the theme “Wega di Dam Kòrsou” (The Game of Draughts on Curacao) and soon these will be made public via social- and traditional media outlets.

The Curacao Draughts Federation would like to congratulate the winners and players of the 62nd World Championship International Draughts 2023 and their federations. A thank to the International Draughts Federation (FMJD) and all organisations, persons and businesses who supported the championship that was held in the Americas for the first time in 35 years. And finally, to the members of the Press for their attention given to the World Championship in their media outlets.

