Papiamentu

Relashoná ku mudansa di Fundashon Planifikashon di Idioma (FPI) na un edifisio nobo, nos ofisina na Jan Noorduynweg

z/n lo ta será pa públiko for di dia 23 di òktober 2023 te ku 31 di òktober 2023.

Despues di e mudansa nos lo reanudá nos servisionan den e siman di 1 pa 3 novèmber 2023 na Bon Bini Business Center, na Schottegatweg Oost 10, Kaya Manuel Ribeiro.

For di 6 di novèmber FPI 2023 lo ta alkansabel via telefòn na [+ 5999 869-1166], WhatsApp

[+5999 668-1166] i i-meil [info@fpi.cw].

Nos lo por risibí públiko personalmente atrobe di e forma kustumbrá entrante 6 di novèmber 2023 na Bon Bini Business Center, Bldg. 1, Units 1.4 – 1.7 na Schottegatweg Oost 10, Kaya

Manuel Ribeiro.

Nos diskulpa pa e inkumbinensia.

Nederlands

In verband met de verhuizing van Stichting voor Taalplanning (Fundashon pa Planifikashon di

Idioma) naar een nieuw bedrijfspand, zal ons kantoor aan de Jan Noorduynweg z/n van 23 tot en met 31 oktober 2023, gesloten zijn voor publiek.

Na de verhuizing zullen wij onze werkzaamheden hervatten, in de Bon Bini Business Center, aan de Schottegatweg Oost 10, Kaya Manuel Ribeiro.

Vanaf 6 november 2023 zullen wij wederom telefonisch bereikbaar zijn op nummer

[+5999 869-1166], WhatsApp [+5999 668-1166] en e-mail [info@fpi.cw].

Tevens kunnen wij u vanaf 6 november 2023 als vanouds tot dienst zijn in de Bon Bini

Business Center, Bldg. 1, Units 1.4 – 1.7 aan de Schottegatweg Oost 10, Kaya Manuel Ribeiro. Onze excuses voor het ongemak.

English

In connection with the relocation of the Language Planning Foundation (Fundashon pa

Planifikashon di Idioma) to a new office space, our office at Jan Noorduynweg z/n will be

closed to the public from October 23 rd to October 31st, 2023.

After the relocation, we will resume our activities in the Bon Bini Business Center, located at Schottegatweg Oost 10, Kaya Manuel Ribeiro.

Starting from November 6th, we will once again be reachable by phone at [+5999 869-1166], on WhatsApp at [+5999 668-1166], and by email at [info@fpi.cw].

From November 6th, 2023, we will be at your service as usual in the Bon Bini Business Center, Bldg. 1, Units 1.4 – 1.7 located at Schottegatweg Oost 10, Kaya Manuel Ribeiro.

Our apologies for the inconvenience

