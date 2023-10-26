“Willemstad ta aktivo: Countdown pa Invest in Willemstad 2023 a kuminsa!”

Willemstad- Den Haag. Siman pasa Invest in Willemstad a tene dos enkuentro na Kámara di Komèrsio i resientemente na Curaçaohuis na Den Haag. Esakinan a tuma lugá komo preparashon pa edishon di e promé lustro di Invest in Willemstad ku lo tuma lugá di 3-5 di desèmber na Kòrsou. Meta ta pa pone Willemstad den spòtlait komo un Siudat di Herensha Mundial kaminda tabon pa invertí i hasi negoshi.

E enkuentro na Kòrsou di 11 di òktober tabata pa informá invershonista lokal, spònser, desaroyadó di proyekto i organisashonnan envolví den konstrukshon i eksplotashon tokante di Invest in Willemstad, su potensial i tambe kon pa partisipá. Adishonalmente e enkuentro di 18 di òktober na Kòrsou tabata pa animá doñonan di propiedat, tereno i monumentonan den Willemstad pa, si nan ke bende òf pone pa hür, registrá nan propiedat pa e evento. Propiedatnan na benta òf pa hür na Willemstad lo bini disponibel na partidonan interesá durante e summit via B2B-matching (negoshi pa negoshi) i riba wèpsait di Invest in Willemstad.

Na e enkuentronan a splika ku na Kòrsou ta bai bon ku desaroyonan i invershon den Willemstad. Hopi avanse a lográ den e último periodo kaminda hotèlnan grandi i butik a wòrdu realisá ,edifisio den Punda a konstruí apartamentu, parti grandi di Otrobanda a wòrdu drecha i renobá, Kop van Scharloo ta hañando un metamorfósis, miéntras ku den Pietermaai 3 hotel ta bou di konstrukshon. InvestinWillemstad ta kontentu di por ta un faktor importante pa promové Willemstad. Ta kalkulá ku durante e último 5 aña, a invertí alrededor di 500 mion florin. Pa e próksimo 5 pa 6 aña ta sperá un volúmen di invershon di alrededor di 700 mion pa Willemstad. Esaki sin inkluí invershonnan públiko i renobashon di edifisio. Konklushon: hopi potensial i oportunidat pa invertí pa esnan ku disidí esaki. Òf manera a menshoná na 2019: “Willemstad Históriko tin balor di oro; ta kuestion di tuma akshon.”

Dia 17 di òktober, Billy Jonckheer, Presidente di Kámara di Komèrsio di Kòrsou a hasi un presentashon similar na Curaçaohuis na Den Haag en koperashon ku Gabinete di Minister Plenipotensiario na Hulanda. E meta tabata pa interesá kompanianan i personanan na Hulanda pa invertí den Willemstad.

Pa mas informashon, bishitá e wèpsait www.investinwillemstad.com . Via e wèpsait aki, e partisipantenan i doñonan ku tin propiedat den Willemstad por registrá.

Pa preguntanan i informashon ku no ta (ainda) disponibel riba e wèpsait por tuma kontakto ku:

Steven Damiana steven.damiana@curacao-chamber.cw tel. +599 9 4613918 i/o

ROB van den Bergh rob@curconsult.com tel. +599 9 5102326

Nota: InvestinWillemstad ta konsistí di un komité ehekutivo ku ta konta ku representante di Kámara di Komèrsio (KvK), Curaçao Investment & Export Promotion Agency (CINEX), Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko i Curconsult (koordinadó). Tambe tin e komite ku ta duna direkshon ku ta reuní kada 2 siman ku ta konta ku KvK, CINEX, Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Fundashon Monumentenzorg Kòrsou, NV Stadsherstel, Fundashon Monumentenfonds Kòrsou, Ministerio di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano (VVRP), Representashon di Hulanda na Willemstad (VNW) i Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB).

Willemstad bruist: aftellen Invest in Willemstad 2023 is gestart!

Willemstad- Den Haag. Vorige week vond bij de Kamer van Koophandel twee bijeenkomsten plaats en recentelijk in het Curaçaohuis in Den Haag. Deze bijeenkomsten vonden plaats ter voorbereiding op de lustrum editie van Invest in Willemstad dat van 3-5 december op Curaçao wordt gehouden. Het doel is om Willemstad in de spotlight te zetten als een historische werelderfgoedstad waar het goed investeren en ondernemen is.

De bijeenkomst op Curaçao van 11 oktober was bedoeld om lokale investeerders, projectontwikkelaars en organisaties betrokken bij de bouw en exploitatie te informeren over het Invest in Willemstad-programma en hoe zij daaraan kunnen deelnemen. Daarnaast was de bijeenkomst op 18 oktober op Curaçao bedoeld om eigenaren van onroerend goed in Willemstad aan te sporen om -indien ze willen verkopen of verhuren- dit te registreren.

In de goede bezochte bijeenkomsten op Curaçao werd uitgelegd dat het goed gaat met de investeringen in Willemstad. Veel is er tot stand gekomen afgelopen periode: er zijn grote en boetiek hotels bijgekomen, panden in Punda zijn omgetoverd tot appartementen, flinke delen van Otrobanda zijn fantastisch opgeknapt, de kop van Scharloo ondergaat een metamorfose en in Pietermaai is de bouw van liefst 3 hotels in voorbereiding dan wel aan de gang. InvestinWillemstad is blij dat ze een belangrijke stuwende factor bij promoten van Willemstad kan zijn. Naar schatting is afgelopen 5 jaar voor circa 500 miljoen ANG geïnvesteerd. Voor de komende 5 tot 6 jaar wordt voor Willemstad een investeringsvolume van rond de 700 miljoen verwacht. Dit is zonder publieke investeringen en inrichting van de panden. Dus heel veel potentie en mogelijkheden voor investeerders en ondernemers die nu instappen. Of zoals in 2019 al werd gesteld: “Historisch Willemstad goud waard; kwestie van verzilveren.”

OP 17 oktober heeft de voorzitter Billy Jonckheer, voorzitter van de Curaçaose Kamer van Koophandel in het Curaçaohuis te Den Haag een vergelijkbare presentatie gegeven in samenwerking met het Kabinet van de Gevolmachtigde Minister te den Haag. Het doel was en is in Nederland bedrijven en personen te interesseren om te investeren of te ondernemen in Willemstad.

Meer informatie treft u aan op de website www.investinwillemstad.com. Via deze website kunnen deelnemers aan de InvestinWillemstad-summit zich registreren en eigenaren die onroerend goed willen aanbieden kunnen dit online invullen en uploaden.

Voor vragen en informatie die (nog) niet op de website beschikbaar zijn, kunt u terecht bij:

Steven Damiana damiana@curacao-chamber.cw tel. +599 9 4613918 en/of

ROB van den Bergh rob@curconsult.com +599 9 5102326



Noot:

InvestinWillemstad wordt gevormd door een uitvoerend comité bestaande uit vertegenwoordigers van de Kamer van Koophandel (KvK), Curaçao Investment & Export Promotion Agency (CINEX), Ministerie van Economische Ontwikkeling en Curconsult (coördinator). Daarnaast is er de stuurgroep die 2-wekelijks vergadert met bestaande uit de KvK, CINEX, Ministerie van Economische Ontwikkeling, Stichting Monumentenzorg Curaçao, NV Stadsherstel, Stichting Monumentenfonds Curaçao, Ministerie van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning (VVRP), Vertegenwoordiging van Nederland te Willemstad (VNW) en Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB).

“Willemstad is Buzzing: Countdown to Invest in Willemstad 2023 Begins!”

Willemstad- The Hague. Last week, two infosessions were held at the Curaçao Chamber of Commerce, and recently one session at the “CuraçaoHuis” in The Hague. These meetings took place in preparation for the fifth-anniversary edition of Invest in Willemstad, which will be held in Curaçao from December 3-5. The goal is to shine a spotlight on Willemstad as a historic world heritage city as a great place for investment and business.

The meeting in Curaçao on October 11 was intended to inform local investors, project developers, and organizations involved in construction and operations about the Invest in Willemstad program and how they can participate. Additionally, the meeting on October 18 in Curaçao aimed to encourage property owners in Willemstad to register their properties if they want to sell or rent.

During the well-attended meetings in Curaçao, it was explained that investments in Willemstad are thriving. Much has been achieved in recent years. Large and boutique hotels have been added, buildings in Punda have been transformed into apartments, significant parts of Otrobanda have been beautifully renovated, the Scharloo district is undergoing a transformation, and construction is underway or in preparation for three hotels in Pietermaai.

Invest in Willemstad is pleased to play a significant role in promoting Willemstad. An estimated 500 million ANG has been invested in the past five years. Over the next 5 to 6 years, an investment volume of around 700 million is expected for Willemstad, excluding public investments and building preparations. This presents abundant potential and opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs who join now. As was stated in 2019: Historic Willemstad is worth its weight in gold; it’s a matter of seizing the opportunity.

On October 17, Billy Jonckheer, President of the Curaçao Chamber of Commerce, presented a similar presentation at the “CuraçaoHuis” in The Hague in collaboration with the Cabinet of the Plenipotentiary Minister in The Hague. The goal was and is to attract businesses and individuals in the Netherlands to invest or do business in Willemstad.

For more information, visit the website www.investinwillemstad.com . Through this website, interested parties can register and property owners who want to offer real estate can do so.

For questions and information that is not (yet) available on the website, you can contact:

Steven Damiana steven.damiana@curacao-chamber.cw tel. +599 9 4613918 and/or

ROB van den Bergh rob@curconsult.com tel. +599 9 5102326

Note:Invest in Willemstad is formed by an executive committee consisting of representatives from the Chamber of Commerce (KvK), Curaçao Investment & Export Promotion Agency (CINEX), the Ministry of Economic Development, and Curconsult (coordinator). In addition, there is a steering group that meets every two weeks, composed of KvK, CINEX, the Ministry of Economic Development, Stichting Monumentenzorg Curaçao, NV Stadsherstel, Stichting Monumentenfonds Curaçao, the Ministry of Traffic, Transportation and Spatial Planning (VVRP), the Representation of the Netherlands in Willemstad (VNW), and the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB).

