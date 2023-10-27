October 27, 2023
Government of Sint Maarten ** Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion **

Today, the Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) Director, Mr. Oscar Williams, APS Board Chairperson, Ms. Nathalie Tackling, and the Sint Maarten Investment Company Executive Director, Ms. Louisian Wathey, Managing Directors, Mr. Bharat Bhojwani, and Mr. Walter Blijleven, along with Ms. Jolanda Lam from Curacao Financial Group, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion. Updates on local investment initiatives and a strong emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) strategies were at the forefront of the discussion.
