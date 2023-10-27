October 27, 2023
GOBIERNU

Government of Sint Maarten ** Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion **

I am happy and enthusiastic about the large turnout for last night’s SEN App, by CX Pay, onboarding session.
During the session, participants were able to give valuable feedback, thus, in real time, improving the app functionality and what they think would make the app more user-friendly and dynamic.
Participants worked together and used their voices to actively make the change they sought fit. It shows that hard work and dedication can achieve what we need. It just takes time and patience.
I can’t wait to share this innovative app for sending and receiving money with the rest of Sint Maarten.

 

