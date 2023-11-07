Ongoing Traffic Situation in Cul-de-Sac Basin

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has been closely monitoring the traffic situation in the Cul-de-Sac Basin over the last few days. We would like to inform the public about the current complications in traffic flow during the early morning hours, especially as residents attempt to enter and leave the South Reward and St. Peters area.

KPSM officers have been strategically placed to assist and observe traffic patterns and driver behavior during this time. We appreciate the patience and understanding of the community as we work together to address the ongoing challenges.

One particular concern we wish to address is the traffic stagnation that occurs when parents drop off their children at certain locations, such as the crossing of Copper Drive and L.B Scott Road. We kindly request that parents refrain from stopping in the middle of the road and leaving their children cross in front of their vehicles. This practice has a cumulative effect on traffic congestion in the area.

Additionally, we urge parents to avoid entering Copper Drive if not needed, (the road next to the former Shiek Supermarket) as it is a dead-end road. The congestion caused by vehicles entering and exiting this road affects traffic flow in the surrounding areas.

We are also appealing for cooperation from large school bus drivers. It is important that they avoid using inner roads like Carnation Road, Gladiola Road, Betty Estate Road, and Ebenezer Road, as these roads are narrow and not suitable for large vehicles. The presence of school buses on these roads has a significant impact on traffic flow.

KPSM requests the cooperation of all residents and commuters to help improve the flow of traffic in the Cul-de-Sac Basin area. By working together and following these guidelines, we can minimize congestion and create a safer and more efficient traffic environment for everyone.

We appreciate the community understanding and cooperation in this matter. The safety and well-being of our community are of utmost importance to us, and your support in managing traffic congestion is greatly valued.

Arrest of Dominican Republic National for False Document Submission at PJIA SXM

On Wednesday morning, November 1, 2023, at approximately 09:10 hours, a male passenger of Dominican Republic nationality with the initials R.A.S.A. attempted to board flight DM1033AraJet destined for the Dominican Republic from the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) SXM

During the routine passport control process, an Immigration officer identified irregularities with the passport of R.A.S.A. Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that the first and second pages of the passport, which contained his personal information, had been tampered with and appeared to have been printed.

Recognizing the potential seriousness of the situation, the Immigration officer requested the assistance of a member of the Alpha Team.

Subsequently, R.A.S.A. was arrest by members of the Alpha Team for the submission of a falsified document. Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to the police station in Philipsburg, where he currently being held pending the further investigation.

This multidisciplinary team comprising of the Police force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard. The Alpha Team is specifically designed to handle cases that require the combined expertise of these agencies

The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as it becomes available. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may compromise our national security.

