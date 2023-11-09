Statia has joined its sister islands of the Caribbean Netherlands, as well as the European Netherlands, in renewing its commitment to improving children’s rights. Government Commissioner Alida Francis and officials from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Maarten, and the Netherlands have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will form the basis for cooperation on implementation of the rights of the child.
Statia Government
Statia has joined its sister islands of the Caribbean Netherlands, as well as the European Netherlands, in renewing its commitment to improving children’s rights. Government Commissioner Alida Francis and officials from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Maarten, and the Netherlands have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will form the basis for cooperation on implementation of the rights of the child.
The parties have agreed to share knowledge and expertise and to develop a work plan for the Kingdom Taskforce for Children’s Rights , as well as individual action plans for the islands and countries. They have also agreed to monitor progress of the plans, with emphasis on positive parenting, prevention of child abuse, development of safety nets, youth participation, access to professional services and attention to vulnerable children.
The MOU was signed at the recently concluded three-day “No Mas, No More” conference on domestic violence and child abuse in the six islands of the Caribbean Netherlands, held in Curacao. It will remain in effect until the 1 November 2028.