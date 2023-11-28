From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

28 November 2023

Police Force of Sint Maarten Takes Swift Action in Response to Domestic Violence Incident

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is actively investigating a disturbing incident of domestic violence that occurred between Saturday and Sunday, November 26th, 2023, in the Duke Drive area of The Keys in Sucker-garden. The incident involved a male suspect who attempted to suffocate his partner with a pillow after initially choking her out.

The suspect in question with initials R.A.T was arrested on Monday evening November 27th 2023 at approximately 7:00 PM. He is currently in custody at the Police Station in Philipsburg, where he will remain pending further investigation.

Domestic violence is a grave concern, and the Police Force of Sint Maarten is resolute in its commitment to address and combat all forms of violence, especially within the home. This incident underscores the importance of raising awareness during Domestic Violence Month in November.

The Police Force urges the community to remain vigilant and report any instances of domestic violence promptly. It is crucial to recognize that everyone has the right to live free from violence and fear, and we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten condemns domestic violence and will thoroughly investigate this and any of these type cases. KPSM goal is to hold the perpetrator accountable for their actions. KPSM encourage victims of domestic violence to come forward and seek assistance from the relevant authorities and support organizations.

It might not be general knowledge, however, there are established organizations on St. Maarten that can help. Safe Haven (www.safehavensxm.org) is one They are specialized in helping those who are confronted with domestic violence.

