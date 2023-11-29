Government of Sint Maarten ** Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion **

Our budget session by the The Budget Babe was so popular that we had to do two sessions!

The personal budgeting workshop provided practical financial skills. Participants learned to manage expenses, set realistic goals, and save effectively. It empowered individuals to take control of their finances, fostering financial independence. Ultimately, the workshop contributed to improving overall financial well-being.

Thank you The Budget Babe for sharing your knowledge and looking forward to the more advanced session in the future!

