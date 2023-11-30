U.S. Mission to the Dutch Caribbean U.S. Consulate General Curaçao Global Entrepreneurship Week Celebrated in Sint Maarten with U.S.-Dutch Caribbean Collaboration 

As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week festivities in Sint Maarten (Nov 13-19), three esteemed guests from Atlanta, GA, generously shared their expertise, offering a keynote speech and serving as judges at the second annual National Youth Pitch Competition hosted by the Ministry of Finance and Islandpreneur. This dynamic event showcased both the vibrancy of entrepreneurship among the youth of Sint Maarten and the power of subnational diplomacy.

Burunda Prince, Chief Operating Officer for the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), Charles Robinson, Managing Partner at 1888 Ventures, and Aly Merritt, Managing Director of Atlanta Tech Village offered the young entrepreneurs a window into their operations, explaining how they have created unique ecosystems to support entrepreneurs through every stage of their journey and used critical questions to help the young people hone their businesses.

These experts initially connected with last year’s winning team, Upcycl, during the first Islandpreneur Summer Entrepreneural Exchange in Atlanta facilitated by the U.S. Consulate General Curacao. They were inspired to travel to Sint Maarten to witness this vibrant entrepreneurial spirit firsthand. This continued cross-cultural exchange has forged deep connections, highlighting the enduring friendship between the U.S. and the Dutch Caribbean.

Programs like these emphasize the potential for increased economic prosperity through collaborative efforts. This synergy not only encourages business growth but also creates an international community of support for the entrepreneurs who drive our economies. The U.S. Consulate is proud to support the efforts of the Sint Maarten Ministry of Finance and Islandpreneur. Together, we aim to empower and uplift entrepreneurs in the region, fostering a climate of innovation and success.