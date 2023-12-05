From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha December 5th 2023

Vehicle Accident on L.B. Scott Road: Prompt Response by KPSM and Emergency Services

Philipsburg, December 5, 2023 – On Monday, December 4, 2023, at approximately 11.00 pm, the Sint Maarten Police Force Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a vehicular accident that took place just after the intersection of L.B. Scott Road and St. Peters Road.

Several police patrols and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered a gray SUV that had collided with the bus stop situated near the Sint Maarten Academy.

The ambulance personnel, who arrived at the location, indicated that the driver of the SUV likely sustained medical emergency before the incident. The injured driver received immediate medical attention on the scene and was subsequently transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further assessment and care.

The driver is currently in stable condition, and the medical team continues to monitor his well-being.

The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the involved gray SUV crashed into the bus stop structure, resulting in damage to both the vehicle and the infrastructure.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges the public to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is ongoing.

Attempted Armed Robberies on Bush Road: Warning and Request for Public Vigilance

On Monday night, December 4th, 2023, just after 10:00 PM, the Central Dispatch of Sint Maarten Police Force received several calls reporting attempted armed robberies in the Bush Road area. The first call indicated that several persons were attempting to rob a pizza business, followed shortly by another call indicating a similar attempt at a gas station on Bush Road.

In immediate response multiple police patrols and detectives were dispatched to the locations in question. Upon reaching the area, patrols saw two individuals on a scooter and attempted to intervene. However, these persons evaded capture by fleeing into one of the alleys in the dark.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges all business owners and residents to remain vigilant, especially during this festive season. As we approach the end of the year, there is an increase in activities, and criminals may seek to take advantage of the bustling environment.

Business owners are advised to review and reinforce their security measures. We encourage the public to report any suspicious activities immediately to the Police Force Central Dispatch. Cooperation and information from the community are crucial in maintaining the safety and security of our neighborhoods.

The detectives who are investigating this Armed robbery case are asking anyone who has information about these robberies to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten)

Pursuit and Arrest at Causeway Bridge: Joint collaboration between Police of the Dutch And French side

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 5th, 2023, at approximately 00:30 AM, an incident unfolded in the vicinity of the Causeway Bridge. A patrol in Simpson Bay attempted to stop the driver of a gray Suzuki Swift as it crossed the Causeway towards the French Border. The driver, however, refused to comply, initiating a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the driver lost control of the Suzuki, catapulting over the center point of the roundabout and landing on the opposite side. The driver of the swift exited the car and fled, disappearing into the bushes near the roundabout.

Upon inspecting the abandoned vehicle, officers discovered a firearm, which was immediately confiscated. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the French Police were also informed and joined efforts with their Dutch side counterparts. A thorough search was initiated for the suspect in question.

After an extensive joint operation, officers from both sides successfully located and apprehended the suspect, identified as F.R.G. He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Philipsburg station for questioning.

The Sint Maarten Police Force expresses gratitude to all officers involved from both sides of the island for their coordinated efforts and dedication, which led to the resolution of this incident. The collaboration between Dutch and French side authorities underscores the commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities. F.R.G. remains in custody as the investigation unfolds.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

