December 20, 2023
Collaboration between CPA and Royal Caribbean Group to reinforce Latin American cruise market

REDAKSHON

Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) in collaboration with Royal Caribbean Group (RCG) has organized a meeting with the Minister of Economic Development Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, management of the Curacao Tourist Board (CTB) and SEL Maduro on the cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas which visited Curaçao as part of its Latin-American itinerary.

The delegation exchanged with Mr. Alberto Muñoz, vice president LATAM for RCG and Mrs. Wendy McDonald, vice president government relations Caribbean for RCG. Latest developments within the Caribbean and Latin American cruise market were discussed as well as the possibility to embark via the port of Willemstad in the future.

CPA will continue to commit itself to further strengthen its strategic relationships with the cruise lines in order to further develop and fortify the cruise sector for the benefit of the economy of Curaçao.

 

