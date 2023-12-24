December 24, 2023
SEASON GREETINGS & Exhibitions during the Holiday Season

REDAKSHON

 

Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum,

This season is a season of Gratitude!
We are truly Grateful and Thankful for your continued support in 2023 and hope that you will continue to do so in 2024.
We at The Curaçao Museum wish you and your loved ones a warm and Joyful Season and invite you to visit the three Exhibitions that we currently have on show during this holiday season:

Harmonies of Art – Celebrating our 75th anniversary spectacularly displaying our priceless art collection!
Interior by Rignald Lakker – with 26 amazing, intricate wooden sculptures that will keep you mesmerized because every time you ‘look’, you discover something new and magical in his sculptures!
Mancha ku Goso ‘Stained with Joy’ a Solo Exhibition by Vesuhely Americaan – exploring the pressures from peers, (social) media, and ourselves to have the ‘perfect’ everything!

During the Holidays we are open from Wednesday, December 27th till Friday, December 29th, 2023 from 9.30 until 16.30 and Saturday, December 30th, 2023 from 10.00 until 14.00

After New Year’s we welcome you back again at The Curaçao Museum on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Let’s spread Warmth, Joy, and Love all year around during 2024 and not only during the Holiday Season.
Let’s make it a habit and practice random acts of kindness whenever we can until it becomes a habit.
Practice makes perfect, let’s practice.

See you soon at The Curaçao Museum!
Our Education Corner ‘Be pART’
Is an important element of our Exhibition ‘Harmonies of Art’ where you can paint, rap in a snap, be a model or puzzle but with our works of Art or make a poem and so much more. Drop in and find out for yourself!
There are some very fun assignments for the entire family!
