From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

January 10th 2024

Police Force of Sint Maarten Investigates Vehicle Accident in Mullet Bay

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is currently investigating a vehicular accident that occurred on the evening of January 9, 2024, at approximately 21:00 on the Rhine Road in Mullet Bay.

According to preliminary findings from the Traffic Department’s ongoing investigation, it indicates that a black/dark blue SUV overturned after losing control just after exiting Cupe-coy into Mullet Bay. The initial information suggests that the driver of the SUV observed another vehicle approaching from the opposite direction on his side of the road. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver swerved as far left as possible, ultimately striking a boulder on the side of the road, resulting in the vehicle flipping over.

Fortunately, the driver sustained only minor injuries in the incident. However, the accident led to a temporary standstill of traffic in the area. Police patrols worked diligently for an extended period to regulate traffic and ensure the safe removal of the overturned vehicle from the narrow part of the road.

The investigation into this accident is currently ongoing. The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges the public to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further incidents.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten appreciates the patience and cooperation of the public during this investigation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Police Force of Sint Maarten Welcomes Dutch Caribbean Officers for Parliamentary Election Assistance

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is pleased to announce the arrival of police officers from the other Dutch Caribbean islands of KPA, KPCN and KPC (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao), who are here to assist with maintaining peace and security during the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for January 11, 2024.

In light of this collaborative effort, KPSM is reaching out to the general public, urging cooperation with the visiting officers to ensure a safe and secure electoral process. The additional personnel will be working in conjunction with local law enforcement to enhance the overall security measures in place for the elections.

The presence of officers from the other Dutch Caribbean islands demonstrates the collective commitment to upholding the democratic process and maintaining public order.

The public is kindly requested to plan accordingly and bear in mind that there will be increased traffic activity and potential road disturbance in certain areas. Moreover, the presence of cruise ships in port on Thursday, January 11, 2024, will add to the complexity of traffic management.

The Police Force appreciates the understanding and patience of the public during this time, and requests cooperation to ensure a smooth and secure electoral process. Citizens are encouraged to follow the instructions of law enforcement officers on duty and to report any suspicious activities promptly.

Together, the Police Force of Sint Maarten and the assisting officers from the Dutch Caribbean islands are dedicated to creating a safe and secure environment for the parliamentary elections.

