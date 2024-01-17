Kòrsou su produkto turístiko úniko presentá durante Vakantiebeurs 2024

WILLEMSTAD- 17 di yanüari 2024 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) kompañá pa diferente partner den sektor privá tabata presente na Vakantiebeurs 2024. E stènt di Kòrsou a konta ku partisipashon di 16 representante di entre otro hotèlnan, skol di buseo i atrakshonnan turístiko. E aña aki Kòrsou su presensia na e feria turístiko tabata ainda mas grandi mirando ku banda di e stènt impreshonante di Kòrsou, Luxury Travel Trips tambe tabata presente ku su stènt ku partisipashon di 4 partner for di Kòrsou. Ademas, den e stènt di TUI tabatin un ‘Curaçao desk’ pa asistí bishitantenan interesá spesífikamente den Kòrsou i na e stènt di Corendon e tim di e hotèlnan di Corendon tabata kompartí informashon di nan akomodashonnan na Kòrsou.

Na e stènt di Kòrsou, e bishitantenan a keda informá di diferente pakete di biaha atraktivo, Kòrsou su kalendario di evento i atrakshonnan turístiko. Tur aña e stènt di Kòrsou ta un di esnan mas popular i nos pais un di e destinashonnan faborito den Vakantiebeurs. Loke a hala hopi atenshon e biaha aki tabata e dushi pasapalunan i kosnan di boka dushi di Kòrsou, presentando di e manera aki Kòrsou su delisianan kulinario.

CTB ta gradisí partnernan di sektor privá ku e aña aki a forma parti di e tim di Kòrsou; Acoya Curaçao Resort Villas & Spa, Landhuis Chobolobo, Coral Estate Luxury Resort, Courtyard by Marriott Curaçao, Dolphin Academy Curaçao, DeLynne Resort Curaçao, Dolphin Suites & Wellness Curaçao, Hyatt Inclusive Collection, Kunuku Aqua Resort, Miss Ann Boat Trips, Morena Eco Resort, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, Sandals Royal Curaçao, Scuba Lodge, Samurai Curaçao, Papagayo Beach Resort, Banda Bou Catering i Breakfast D-Luxe Cakes & More. Tambe un danki ta bai na e stènt di TUI ku e ‘Curaçao desk’, e stènt di Corendon konsistiendo di Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao, The Rif i Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort i na Luxury Travel

Trips ku partisipashon di Lions Dive Beach Resort Curaçao, Avila Beach Hotel, Scuba Do Curaçao i BlueFinn Charters Curaçao.

Vakantiebeurs 2024, e feria mas grandi pa biaheronan hulandes a resultá un biaha mas e plataforma ideal pa promové Kòrsou komo e destinashon turístiko number unu den Karibe.

Curaçao’s unique tourism product showcased at Vakantiebeurs 2024

WILLEMSTAD- January 17, 2024 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), accompanied by various private sector partners, was present at the well-known Dutch vacation fair, Vakantiebeurs 2024. The Curaçao booth was well represented and had the participation of 16 representatives from hotels, diving schools, and tourist attractions. This year, Curaçao’s presence at the tourism fair was even bigger, because not only the impressive Curaçao booth was there, but Luxury Travel Trips was also present with their booth featuring 4 partners from Curaçao. In addition, the TUI booth had a ‘Curaçao desk’ to assist visitors who were specifically interested in Curaçao. Furthermore, at the Corendon booth, the team of the Corendon hotels also shared information about their accommodations in Curaçao.

At the Curaçao booth, visitors were informed about various attractive travel packages, Curaçao’s event calendar, and tourist attractions. Every year, the Curaçao booth is one of the most popular ones and our island is one of the favorite destinations at the Vakantiebeurs. This time, the delicious snacks and typical sweets of Curaçao caught a lot of attention, thereby showcasing Curaçao’s culinary delights.

CTB is grateful to the private sector partners who were part of Curaçao’s team this year, including Acoya Curaçao Resort Villas & Spa, Landhuis Chobolobo, Coral Estate Luxury Resort, Courtyard by Marriott Curaçao, Dolphin Academy Curaçao, DeLynne Resort Curaçao, Dolphin Suites & Wellness Curaçao, Hyatt Inclusive Collection, Kunuku Aqua Resort, Miss Ann Boat Trips, Morena Eco Resort, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, Sandals Royal Curaçao, Scuba Lodge, Samurai Curaçao, Papagayo Beach Resort, Banda Bou Catering, and Breakfast D-Luxe Cakes & More. We also extend our gratitude to the TUI booth featuring the ‘Curaçao desk’, the Corendon booth, consisting of Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao, The Rif, and Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, and also the Luxury Travel Trips booth with the participation of Lions Dive Beach Resort Curaçao, Avila Beach Hotel, Scuba Do Curaçao, and BlueFinn Charters Curaçao.

Vakantiebeurs 2024, the largest fair for Dutch travelers, once again proved to be the ideal platform to promote Curaçao as the number one tourist destination in the Caribbean.

