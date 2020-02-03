Selebrashon buelo inougural di Jetair ruta  Kòrsou – Sint Maarten / Celebrating Jetair’s Inaugural Flight on the Curaçao – Sint Maarten Route

Selebrashon buelo inougural di Jetair ruta Kòrsou – Sint Maarten

WILLEMSTAD- 2 di febrüari 2020 – Den un ambiente ameno na Aeropuerto Internashonal Hato a tuma lugá selebrashon di e buelo inougural di Jetair Caribbean su ruta Kòrsou – Sint Maarten. Durante e resepshon a hiba palabra, Direktor General di Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority sr. Hans de Jong (den representashon di Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano), Managing Director di Jetair Caribbean sr. Antonio Ribeiro, CEO di Jetair Caribbean sr. Robert Maas, Direktor Athunto di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) sr. Hugo Clarinda, CEO di Curaçao Airport Partners sr. Ralph Blanchard i Senior Partnership & Communications Executive di Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association sra. Jihan Hammoud.

E buelo inougural aki ta marka inisio di e promé buelo komersial di e aerolínea. Despues di a optené su AOC na novèmber di 2019 e aerolínea a kuminsá ku ehekushon di buelonan charter. E aerolínea su meta ta pa sigui amplia nan skema di buelo ku rutanan for di Karibe i Sur Amérika.

E buelo di Jetair lo keda efektuá riba djadumingu i djárason saliendo for di Kòrsou pa 4:50 p.m. i lo yega Sint Maarten 6:30 p.m. E buelo di regreso lo sali Sint Maarten 7:15 p.m i lo yega Kòrsou 8:55 p.m. E buelonan ta keda efektuá ku un Fokker 70 ku un kapasidat di 80 stul. E servisio nobo di Jetair ta hasi posibel pa mas turista for di Sint Maarten i otro islanan den Karibe ku ta konektá via Sint Maarten bin eksperensiá e produkto úniko ku Kòrsou ta brinda. Nos playanan bunita, kultura riku, historia, arkitektura, variedat di atrakshonnan turístiko, entretenementu i mas ku tur kos nos hendenan amabel. Na mes momentu e ruta aki ta brinda tambe mas opshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) i Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) ta felisitá Jetair ku e buelo nobo i ta deseá nan tur kos bon.

Celebrating Jetair’s Inaugural Flight on the Curaçao – Sint Maarten Route

WILLEMSTAD- February 2, 2020 – The inaugural flight of Jetair Caribbean’s new Curaçao – Sint Maarten route was celebrated in a pleasant atmosphere at the Curaçao International Airport. Speakers at the reception included the Director General at Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority Mr. Hans de Jong (in lieu of the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning), Managing Director at Jetair Caribbean Mr. Antonio Ribeiro, CEO of Jetair Caribbean Mr. Robert Maas, Deputy Director at Curaçao Tourist Board Mr. Hugo Clarinda, CEO of Curaçao Airport Partners Mr. Ralph Blanchard and Senior Partnership & Communications Executive at Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association Ms. Jihan Hammoud.

This inaugural flight marks the first commercial flight operated by the airline. After obtaining their AOC in November of 2019, Jetair started out with charter flights. The airline’s aim is now to continue expanding their flight schedule with more routes from the Caribbean and South America.

Jetair will be flying on Sundays and Wednesdays, departing from Curaçao at 4:50 p.m. and arriving in Sint Maarten at 6:30 p.m. The return flight from Sint Maarten will depart at 7:15 p.m and arrive in Curaçao at 8:55 p.m. The flights will be operated with a 80-seat capacity Fokker 70. This new service offered by Jetair will allow more visitors from Sint Maarten as well as other Caribbean islands connecting through Sint Maarten to come and experience the unique product Curaçao has to offer: including beautiful beaches, a rich culture, the island’s history, its architecture, a variety of tourist attractions, entertainment and, most of all, our friendly people. At the same time, this also expands the travel options available to the local population.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) and the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) want to congratulate Jetair, wishing them all the best with this new flight.