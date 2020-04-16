GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Sekretario di Estado Raymond Knops a kaba di papia ku gobernantenan di Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba tokante e reto- i desaroyonan resien den e krísis di corona. Na Hulanda Karibense tambe hendenan ta sinti e efektonan di #COVID19

Staatssecretaris Raymond Knops heeft zojuist gesproken met bestuurders van Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba over de uitdagingen en recente ontwikkelingen in de coronacrisis. Ook in Caribisch Nederland voelt men de gevolgen van #COVID19 Koninkrijksrelaties

State Secretary Raymond Knops has just spoken to administrators of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba about the challenges and recent developments in the corona crisis. The consequences of #COVID19 are also felt in the Caribbean Netherlands.

