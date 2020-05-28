DONASHON DI CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN DI USD$250,000 PA BATAYA REGIONAL KONTRA COVID-19 I E FASE DI REKUPERASHON E donashon ta hasi posibel pa por kumpra ekipo esensial pa CMC  / CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN DONATES USD$250,000 TO REGIONAL COVID – 19 FIGHT AND RECOVERY PHASE Donation of essential equipment to CMC

DONASHON DI CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN DI USD$250,000 PA BATAYA REGIONAL

KONTRA COVID-19 I E FASE DI REKUPERASHON

E donashon ta hasi posibel pa por kumpra ekipo esensial pa CMC

Willemstad, Kòrsou, 27 di Mei 2020 – Banko regional CIBC FirstCaribbean a tuma akshon pa sostené paísnan den region pa realisá kompro di artíkulonan nesesario pa ehersé tèst i kompro di ekipo esensial, pa asistí e komunidatnan den nos region ku e bataya kontra e pandemia di COVID-19.



E banko, pa medio di su órgano karikativo FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation, a hasi un donashon di en total USD$250,0000 pa realisá kompro di artíkulo i ekípo di gran nesesidat pa paísnan kaminda e banko ta situá. E banko a hasi e donashon pa medio di su diferente kompanianan operashonal rònt Karibe. CBC FirstCaribbean na Kòrsou a hasi un donashon den forma di kompra di ekiponan esensial ku ta di gran nesesidat na Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) pa un montante total di ANG 10,000.

“Nos ta rekonosé e ròl esensial ku e profeshonalnan médiko den promé liña tin den e trabounan pa mantené un sistema di kuido fuerte. Den hospital, klínika i na kasnan rònt Kòrsou, e individualnan aki ku hopi pashon ta sigui kuida pashènt,”segun Country Head di e banko na Kòrsou, señor Edward Pietersz.

E donashon ta aliñá ku e esfuersonan di e banko pa kontribuí na trese alivio na komunidatnan kaminda e banko ta operashonal, i partikularmente na klientenan di e banko.

E donashon aktual pa realisá kompro na balor di ANG 10,000, ta un akshon ku ta sigui esfuersonan anterior hasí pa CIBC FirstCaribbean den su kompromiso pa asistí komunidat.

E banko, pa medio di su órgano karikativo FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation, resientemente a hasi un donashon di fondo na diferente organisashon pa asistí nan ku e programa pa proveé kuminda na e organisashonnan, despues ku a konstatá un kresemento enorme pa loke ta trata e nesesidat pa artíkulonan di nesesidat i esensial.

Señor Pietersz, a bisa tambe ku a nota ku un gran kantidat di su empleadonan a skohe pa personalmente hasi donashon na diferente akshonnan pa trese alivio i e ta gradisí nan pa nan generosidat.

“Nos empleadonan ta konosí pa nan trankilidat i profeshonalidat, partikularmente durante situashonnan di krisis. Nos ta gradisí nan pa nan generosidat i e hecho ku nan ta komprometé na keda ofresé servisio na nos klientenan den e sirkunstanshanan sumamente inusual aki.”

CIBC FirstCaribbean tin apróksimadamente 3,000 empleado situá na 16 país den Karibe.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN DONATES USD$250,000 TO REGIONAL COVID – 19 FIGHT AND RECOVERY PHASE

Donation of essential equipment to CMC

Willemstad, Curaçao, May 27, 2020 – Regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean moved to assist countries across the region to purchase much-needed COVID – 19 testing kits and essential equipment to assist communities in the region in the fight and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank, through its charitable arm the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation, donated a total of USD$250,000 toward the purchase of the kits and hard needed equipment in the countries across its regional footprint. The bank made the donation through its various operating companies across the Caribbean. CIBC FirstCaribbbean in Curaçao realized a donation in the form of much needed essential equipment to Curaçao Medical Center (CMC.) for a total amount of ANG 10,000.

“We recognize the essential role of frontline medical professionals in maintaining a strong healthcare system. In hospitals, clinics, and homes around Curaçao, these individuals unwaveringly continue to care for patients,” said Country Head of the bank in Curaçao Mr. Edward Pietersz.

The donation is in line with the bank’s effort to contribute to the relief to communities where the bank operates and the bank’s clients in particular.

The recent ANG 10,000 purchase follows prior efforts made by CIBC FirstCaribbean in its commitment to assist the community. The bank, through its charitable arm the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation, recently donated funds to different organizations to assist them with their feeding programs as both organizations see an increase in need for food and other essential items.

Mr. Pietersz also noted that many of the bank’s staff have chosen to make personal donations to the various relief programs and thanked them for their generosity.

“Our employees are known for their calm and professional response, particularly in a crisis. We thank them for their generosity and commitment to continuing to provide service to our clients in these most unusual of circumstances.”

CIBC FirstCaribbean has a staff of approximately 3,000 across 16 Caribbean countries.