Sint Maarten Police: More arrest made in PJIA cargo facilities drug smuggling investigation 

Acting head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, June 4th, 2020tic

More arrest made in PJIA cargo facilities drug smuggling investigation

Following the arrests made at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), earlier in the month of May, in regards to drug smuggling, the Sint Maarten Police Force Alpha Team has made two more arrest after further investigations.

On the 26th of May 2020, the Alpha Team arrested a young woman with the initials D.C.Y. M. The young woman was arrested for her involvement within a drug smuggling investigation which took place at the cargo facilities at the PJIA on May 12th 2020. During the investigation narcotics with an amount 1.730 grams was intercepted and confiscated. The suspect has since been released from police custody.

The Alpha team also arrested a man with initials K.R.C.I on the May 29th, for his involvement in the drug smuggling operation. The suspect remains in police custody in connection with the further investigations currently taking place. During the investigation narcotics with an amount 3674 grams was also intercepted and confiscated.

The Alpha Team is a jointly multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.

As this is still an ongoing investigation further information will be provided as it becomes available.