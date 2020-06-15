Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta introdusí ‘A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way’ / Curaçao Tourist Board Introducing “A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way”

Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta introdusí ‘A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way’

WILLEMSTAD- 14 di yüni 2020 – Komo preparashon pa reapertura responsabel di nos frontera, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) den kolaborashon estrecho ku Ministerio di Salubridat Públiko, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa (GMN), Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO), Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) i sektor privá ta trahando riba introdukshon di un seri di protokòl pa industria di hospitalidat. Ku e protokòlnan aki, e industria ta kla pa pone den práktika e reglanan di higiena, alsa proseduranan sanitario i práktika distansia físiko manera deskribí pa e outoridatnan responsabel pa salu públiko. Na mes momentu e informashon aki lo sirbi tambe pa nos partnernan den eksterior ku ta bende Kòrsou turístikamente. E seri di protokòl lo karga e seyo ‘A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way’. Ku ‘A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way’, CTB kier komuniká ku Kòrsou ta práktikamente COVID-free i ta un destinashon ku ta brinda e turista un estadia seif, saludabel i plasentero miéntras ta sigurá pa tantu e bishitante komo trahadónan den e industria ta mantené nan mes na e protokòlnan konforme e normal nobo.

Salú di tantu nos bishitantenan, trahadónan den industria i nos pueblo lokal ta keda importante na momentu di apertura di nos frontera. E seri di protokòl pa industria di hospitalidat lo inkluí entre otro e aspekto di komunikashon ku empleadonan i tambe ku e turista tantu promé ku su yegada, durante di su estadia, na momentu di su regreso i despues di su regreso, training pa empleadonan, reglanan pa prevení plamamentu di virùs, mantenshon di distansia físiko, proseduranan sanitario, reglanan di higiena, i e proseduranan ku mester tin na lugá pa den kaso ku un persona ta mustra síntomanan di COVID-19.

Pa sigurá ku e industria ta bon informá di e kontenido di e protokòlnan CTB den estrecho kolaborashon ku GMN i sektor privá lo ofresé seshon di informashon pa e industria di hospitalidat. Lo ofresé e seshonnan aki pa sektor di akomodashon, restorant, atrakshon, transporte públiko i sektor akuátiko. Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) lo sòru pa komuniká e protokòl ‘A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way’ na su miembronan.

Tambe CTB a produsí spesialmente pa agentenan di biahe den eksterior i tambe e futuro bishitante un karchi digital yamando Bon Biní na nos bishitantenan i tambe un video ku ta mustra di un manera fásil kon nos destinashon a prepará pa risibí turistanan bèk.

Kòrsou meskos ku hopi pais rònt mundu tambe a keda afektá pa COVID-19. E desaroyonan relashoná ku e pandemia aki a trese un paro total den nos industria di turismo. Ku apertura responsabel i gradualmente di nos frontera, Kòrsou lo por kuminsá risibí turista bèk. CTB lo sigui monitoriá tur desaroyo i ta keda den konsulta ku tur e outoridatnan relevante i kompetente pa asina por komuniká tur informashon relevante den nos merkadonan di enfoke. Nos situashon normal a kambia pero huntu nos ta inisiá e kaminda pa e normal nobo.

Curaçao Tourist Board Introducing “A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way”

WILLEMSTAD- June 14, 2020 – In preparation for the gradual reopening of our borders, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), in close collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, the Environment and Nature (GMN), the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO), the Curaçao Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) and the private sector are all working on the implementation of a new set of protocols for the hospitality industry. With these protocols, the industry will be ready to apply the hygiene practices, enhanced sanitation procedures and physical distancing laid down by the public-health authorities. At the same time, this information will come in handy to our partners abroad who sell our destination. This set of protocols will be branded “A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way.” With “A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way”, the CTB wishes to convey that Curaçao is virtually COVID-Free and is a destination offering visitors a safe, healthy and pleasant stay, while ensuring that visitors and workers in the industry alike adhere to the protocols that come with the new normal.

The health of our visitors, workers in the industry and the local population remains paramount as we strive to reopen our borders very soon. The hospitality-industry protocols will include instructions on communication with personnel, as well as with tourists before and after their arrival, during their stay, around and after their return to their home country. They also cover personnel training, measures to prevent the spread of infections, physical distancing, hygiene and sanitation guidelines, and the procedures to be followed if someone is showing COVID-19 symptoms.

To assure that the industry is well-informed on the content of these protocols, the CTB, in close collaboration with GMN and the private sector will be providing ‘information sessions’ for the hospitality sector, specifically for businesses in the accommodation, restaurant, attractions, public transportation and watersports industries. The Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) will take care of communicating the “A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way” protocols to their members.

For travel agents abroad and the island’s future visitors, the CTB has prepared a digital welcome card and a video with a clear and easy breakdown of the arrangements that our destination has put in place to start receiving visitors once again.

Like many other countries around the globe, Curaçao has been affected by COVID-19. The developments in connection with this pandemic brought our tourism industry to a full stop. With the responsible and gradual reopening of our borders, Curaçao will begin to receive tourists once more. The CTB will continue monitoring all developments and remain in consultation with the relevant and competent authorities in order to be able to share all relevant information across our target markets. We have left the old normal behind. Together, we are about to embark on the road to the new normal.