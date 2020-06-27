Search and rescue exercise of the Coast Guard Practice makes art

By practicing a lot improve performance and we know that at the Coast Guard. That’s why our employees train multiple times a year. This way we stay sharp and can act effectively if necessary.

On June 24, 2020, the cutter Jaguar, the cutter side boat and the AW-139 helicopter participated in a search and rescue exercise at sea. Coast Guard Rescue and Coordination Center coordinated the operation through radar.

An emergency situation was staged near Bullenbaai where the Coast Guard had to provide assistance. The scene concerned a boat with 3 people, one of whom was injured on his leg. The boat suffered from motor problems and had to be dragged. The search and rescue exercise went fine and was a good learning moment for all who participated.