Stichting Help de schoolkinderen van Curaçao: De vertegenwoordiging van Nederland op Curaçao heeft onlangs contact opgenomen met onze Help Curaçao Foundation, omdat zij meubilair ter beschikking wilde stellen en of we daar een bestemming voor wisten.

De vertegenwoordiging van Nederland op Curaçao heeft onlangs contact opgenomen met onze Help Curaçao Foundation, omdat zij meubilair ter beschikking wilde stellen en of we daar een bestemming voor wisten. Omdat we veel verzoeken hebben, hadden we meteen een heel mooie bestemming, namelijk politiebureau Barber. Bureaus, bureaustoelen, vergadertafels, keukentafels en stoelen en kasten zijn ontvangen. In aanwezigheid van de chef van het korps dhr. Sambo en dhr. Rosalina, dhr. Erwin Arkenbout, vertegenwoordiger van NL op Curaçao en onze stichting kregen een geweldige rondleiding om het eindresultaat te komen bewonderen. Zowel de Nederlandse vertegenwoordiging als onze Stichting waren ook verrast met een plaquette en bedankt voor onze hulp. Uiteraard willen we de Vertegenwoordiging van Nederland bedanken voor hun prachtige geschenk en we zien wederom dat bruggen letterlijk gemaakt kunnen worden door elkaar te allen tijde te helpen. We wensen onze politie veel plezier bij Barber’s bureau.

The Representation of the Netherlands on Curaçao recently contacted our Help Curaçao Foundation, as she wanted to make furniture available and whether we knew a destination for it. Since we have many requests, we immediately had a very nice destination, namely Barber police station. Desks, desk chairs, meeting tables, kitchen tables and chairs and cabinets have been received.

In the presence of the chief of Corps Mr Sambo and Mr Rosalina, Mr Erwin Arkenbout, Representative of NL on Curaçao and our foundation received a great tour to come and admire the end result. Both the Representation of the Netherlands and our Foundation were also surprised with a plaque and thanks for our help.

Of course we would like to thank the Representation of the Netherlands for their wonderful gift and once again we see that bridges can literally be made by helping each other in any time.

We wish our police force a lot of fun at Barber’s desk.