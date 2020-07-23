CHATA Stars of the Industry kuartal 1 & 2 2020 / CHATA Stars of the Industry Q1 & Q2 2020

CHATA Stars of the Industry kuartal 1 & 2 2020

Willemstad, 24 di yüli 2020 – Ayera CHATA a tene nan promé seremonia di Stars of the Industry Award na su miembro Zest Mediterranean. Durante e evento akí a rekonosé i selebrá empleado i supervisornan di e promé i segundo kuartal kende a keda nominá pa varios miembro di CHATA. Tur nominado a risibí un regalito di Fun Miles i United Distributors.

Kada kuartal CHATA ta enfoká riba diferente kalidat ku un persona ta poseé i ku ta saka e miho for di nan mientras trahando den e industria di hospitalidat/turismo. Ku e pandemia global aktual, tabata difisil pa trese e nominadonan den spotlait pa nan esfuersonan. Pa e motibu aki, e promé i segundo kuartal CHATA a enfoká riba resiliensia di esnan ku a sigui move i duna tur ku tin pa e industria di turismo.

Di akuerdo ku Presidente i CEO, sr. Miles Mercera: “Tur kuartal nos ta enfoká riba un kalidat diferente ku supervisornan ta balorá altamente den un empleado. A konsekuensia di COVID-19, henter mundu tabata i ahinda ta pasa den tempunan difisil. Sinembargo, apesar di e pandemia global, tabatin diferente persona ku a sobresalí na momentu ku kosnan a bira difisil. Nos ke selebrá e empleadonan ku a hasi nan esfuerso pa keda positivo i motivá durante e temporada aki. Nos ta kere ku e empleadonan aki, entre otronan, ta yuda nos industria bai dilanti i ta yuda Kòrsou su ekonomia rekuperá den e proseso”.

CHATA ta orguyoso pa kompartí e resultadonan di e resiliente Stars of the Industry pa kuartal 1 i 2 di 2020:

CHATA Member Name Employee Position Employee Green Phenix Ansje Sebastiana Manager Academy Hotel Curaçao Sulaica Gosepa F.O Manager Academy Hotel Curaçao Michenick Blancheville F&B Manager Papagayo Beach Club Richard van Rosberg Sous Chef Dreams + Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Xiomara Boon Quality Manager Papagayo Beach Hotel Ann-Marie Grant Housekeeping Supervisor Papagayo Beach Hotel Meraida Ridderstap Housekeeping Bahia Apartments & Diving Youri Koster Assistant General Manager LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Ilona Reina Supervisor Guest Relations Curaçao Marriot Beach Resort Veronica da Silva Lobo Assistant Front Office Manager Landhuis Chobolobo Claudemy Fransina Bar Supervisor Don Caribe Lourdes del Valle Head of Administration Zest Mediterean Cuisine Chris Coke Sous Chef Zest Mediterean Cuisine Robert Rosales Bartender The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Normal Salcedo Downtown Ambassodor Green Phenix Bradely Martina Work/Learn Program Participant Papagayo Beach Club Nachedy Maria Cook

CHATA Member Name Supervisor Position Supervisor Papagayo Beach Hotel Hector Lobbrecht Front Office Clerk Bahia Apartment & Diving Eithel Hooi Beach and All Round maintenance employee LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Shugaylly Balentien Front Office Agent LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Bestiaan Smit Security Agent LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Gerson Smit Security Agent LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Yasuhiro Sint Jago Bell Boy Curaçao Marriot Beach Resort Bryan Lake Bell Man Landhuis Chobolo Eveline Statia Interieurverzorgster Avila Beach Hotel Hance Roberts Manager on Duty Avila Beach Hotel Dianirah Casimiri H&R Payroll Administrator Atlantis Adventures Curaçao Alia Hammoud Guide Don Caribe Jouraina Sambo Sales Staff Securitas Antias B.V Janice Nowels Chef Centrale Post Lions Dive Raydel Martis Maintenance all Round Agent Zest Mediterean Cuisine Robert Rosales Bartender Randhy Cuevas Volunteer Lamunchi D’oro Shalisa Cordilia Owner/Entrepreneur

Pa mas informashon bishitá nos wepsait www.chata.org i like nos pagina di Facebook www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

CHATA Stars of the Industry Q1 & Q2 2020

Willemstad July 24, 2020 – Yesterday, CHATA hosted the first Stars of the Industry award ceremony at CHATA member Zest Mediterranean. During this event, the first and second quarter employees and supervisors were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received a gift provided by Fun Miles and United Distributors.

Every quarter CHATA focuses on a different personal quality a person has that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality/tourism industry. With an ongoing global pandemic, it was difficult to bring these nominees into the light for their efforts. It is for that reason that the first and second quarter of 2020, CHATA focused on the resilience of those who kept moving and continued to pour their heart into the tourism industry.

According to President & CEO, Mr. Miles Mercera: “Every quarter, we strive to focus on a different quality a person possesses that is highly valued by their supervisors. Due to COVID-19, the whole world was and still is going through a difficult time. However, regardless of the global pandemic, there were several people who really stood out when the going got tough. We’re shedding light on those employees who went above and beyond to stay positive, but also remained motivated during this time. We believe that these employees are among many others that push our industry forward and help Curaçao’s economy recover in the process”.

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the resilient Stars of the Industry for the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2020:

CHATA Member Name Employee Position Employee Green Phenix Ansje Sebastiana Manager Academy Hotel Curaçao Sulaica Gosepa F.O Manager Academy Hotel Curaçao Michenick Blancheville F&B Manager Papagayo Beach Club Richard van Rosberg Sous Chef Dreams + Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Xiomara Boon Quality Manager Papagayo Beach Hotel Ann-Marie Grant Housekeeping Supervisor Papagayo Beach Hotel Meraida Ridderstap Housekeeping Bahia Apartments & Diving Youri Koster Assistant General Manager LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Ilona Reina Supervisor Guest Relations Curaçao Marriot Beach Resort Veronica da Silva Lobo Assistant Front Office Manager Landhuis Chobolobo Claudemy Fransina Bar Supervisor Don Caribe Lourdes del Valle Head of Administration Zest Mediterean Cuisine Chris Coke Sous Chef Zest Mediterean Cuisine Robert Rosales Bartender The Royal Sea Aquarium Resort Normal Salcedo Downtown Ambassodor Green Phenix Bradely Martina Work/Learn Program Participant Papagayo Beach Club Nachedy Maria Cook

CHATA Member Name Supervisor Position Supervisor Papagayo Beach Hotel Hector Lobbrecht Front Office Clerk Bahia Apartment & Diving Eithel Hooi Beach and All Round maintenance employee LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Shugaylly Balentien Front Office Agent LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Bestiaan Smit Security Agent LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Gerson Smit Security Agent LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Yasuhiro Sint Jago Bell Boy Curaçao Marriot Beach Resort Bryan Lake Bell Man Landhuis Chobolo Eveline Statia Interieurverzorgster Avila Beach Hotel Hance Roberts Manager on Duty Avila Beach Hotel Dianirah Casimiri H&R Payroll Administrator Atlantis Adventures Curaçao Alia Hammoud Guide Don Caribe Jouraina Sambo Sales Staff Securitas Antias B.V Janice Nowels Chef Centrale Post Lions Dive Raydel Martis Maintenance all Round Agent Zest Mediterean Cuisine Robert Rosales Bartender Randhy Cuevas Volunteer Lamunchi D’Oro Shalisa Cordilia Owner/Entrepreneur

For more information please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao