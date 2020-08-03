Skema adaptá Liga MCB Promé Divishon!
Pa medio di e mail aki mi ta manda e skema adpatá di Liga MCB Promé Divishon pa e siman aki.
|03 oug.20
|Djaluna
|19.30
|Willemstad
|vs
|CSD Barber
|S.E.H.
|19.30
|Scherpenheuvel
|vs
|Hubentud Fortuna
|F.F.K.
|05 oug. 20
|Djarason
|19.30
|Victory Boys
|vs
|SUBT
|S.A.M.
|06 oug. 20
|Djaweps
|19.30
|UNDEBA
|vs
|Jong Holland
|S.E.H.
|19.30
|Centro Dominguito
|vs
|VESTA
|S.A.M.
Sperando ku via di boso nos por kompartí tur e informashonnan aki ku tur amante di futbòl lokal i internashonal.
You must log in to post a comment.