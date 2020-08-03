DEPORTE NOTISIA 

Skema adaptá Liga MCB Promé Divishon!

REDAKSHON

 

Pa medio di e mail aki mi ta manda e skema adpatá di Liga MCB Promé Divishon pa e siman aki.

 

03 oug.20 Djaluna 19.30 Willemstad vs CSD Barber S.E.H.
    19.30 Scherpenheuvel vs Hubentud Fortuna F.F.K.
05 oug. 20 Djarason 19.30 Victory Boys vs SUBT S.A.M.
06 oug. 20 Djaweps 19.30 UNDEBA vs Jong Holland S.E.H.
    19.30 Centro Dominguito vs VESTA S.A.M.

 

Sperando ku via di boso nos por kompartí tur e informashonnan aki ku tur amante di futbòl lokal i internashonal.

