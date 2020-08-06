Staycation Special di CHATA su Attractions Task Force ta keda ekstendé / Staycation Special by CHATA’s Attractions Task Force Extended

Staycation Special di CHATA su Attractions Task Force ta keda ekstendé

Willemstad, 6 di ougùstùs, 2020 – E Staycation Special di CHATA su Attractions Task Force ta keda ekstendé ku un siman. Meta di e kampaña aki ta pa stimulá lokalnan i duna nan un ñapa di loke Kòrsou ta ofresé den kuadro di atrakshonnan turistiko.

Despues ku e kampaña a resultá di ta eksitoso, e Attractions Task Force huntu ku Sambil Shopping Mall komo kolaboradó a disidí pa duna pueblo di Kòrsou e oportunidat pa bishitá e atrakshonnan partisipante, awor te ku 16 di ougùstùs, 2020.

E Staycation Special ta duna personanan registrá na Kòrsou e oportunidat pa disfrutá di diferente tour i aktividat na e miembronan di CHATA su Attractions Task Force, bou di kua: Landhuis Chobolobo, Chichi Curaçao, Hato Cave i Curaçao Sea Aquarium. Tur esaki na un preis atraktivo di 10 Florin pa kada unu.

Pa partisipá i pa gana e premio final, bishitantenan mester buska e Attractions Post Card na kualkier di e establesementunan partisipante. Ku esaki mester bishitá tur kuater atrakshon kaminda lo risibí un stampia. Unabes tur kuater stampia keda kolektá i datonan personal keda yená, por tira e karchi den e buzon na Sambil Shopping Mall.

E fecha nobo di e rifa ku oportunidat pa gana un voucher di Sambil na balor di 500 Florin ta djamars, 18 di ougùstùs 2020, mitar di seis di atardi (17:30) den e Food Court di Sambil.

Ademas di e rifa, bishitantenan lo tin e oportunidat pa drai e wil na Sambil i gana aún mas premio. E atrakshonnan partisipante tambe lo ta presente pa duna un ñapa na e publiko di nan produkto i servisionan i alabes por disfrutá di lo demas ku e sentro komersial tin pa ofresé.

CHATA i Sambil Shopping Mall ta invitá tur hende ku a partisipá na e kampaña i tambe komunidat kompletu dia 18 di ougùstùs próksimo pa eksperensiá e rifa i pasa un atardi ameno i kisas abo por ta un di e felis ganadónan.

Pa mas informashon tokante e Staycation Special, bishitá e wèpsait www.curacaothingstodo.com o “Curaçao Things to Do” riba Facebook i Instagram.

Staycation Special by CHATA’s Attractions Task Force Extended

Willemstad, August 6, 2020 – The CHATA Attractions Task Force Staycation Special, aimed to stimulate locals to get a glimpse of what Curaçao has to offer in terms of attractions, will be extended for one more week.

Based on the popularity of this special, the task force in collaboration with Sambil Shopping Mall decided to give the public the opportunity to visit participating attractions until Sunday, August 16, 2020. The Staycation Special gives everyone registered in Curaçao the opportunity to enjoy tours and activities at the Attractions Task Force members Landhuis Chobolobo, Chichi Curaçao, Hato Cave and Curaçao Sea Aquarium at a special rate of 10 guilders per person per attraction.

In order to have a chance to win the ultimate prize, visitors get a free Attractions Postcard at either one of the participating establishments. Secondly, all four attractions should be visited in order to receive a stamp on their postcard at each location. Once all four stamps have been received and the visitor’s contact details have been placed on the postcard, the postcard may be thrown in the raffle box at Sambil Shopping Mall.

The winner of the Sambil Shopping Voucher of FL. 500,- will be announced on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 5:30 PM in Sambil’s Food Court. Besides the winner announcement, visitors will get the chance to win other prizes by spinning the wheel and interact with the four attractions while enjoying the what the shopping mall has to offer. CHATA and Sambil is inviting everyone who visited the attractions, as well as the rest of the public to this event and who knows, perhaps you will be one of the lucky winners of some great prizes.

For more information about this Staycation Special, please visit http://www.curacaothingstodo.com or “Curaçao Things to Do” on Facebook and Instagram.