From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, December 20th 2020

Speeding and Reckless driving results in 4 woman being critically injured in accident.

The Central Dispatch directed several patrols, ambulance personnel and fire department to the Welfare Road on early Sunday morning, December 20th,2020 at around 03.10 am, for an serious accident whereby a four women were critically injured.

At the location, the police patrol encountered a silver colored Mitsubishi lancer with the license plate M-5696 with four females trapped in the vehicle, who were all severely injured. The patrol, together with the members of the ambulance who were also on the scene, managed to extract two of the victims out of the car.

These two victims was treated by the personnel of the ambulance and later rushed to Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

The other two victims who were stuck in the vihicle had to be extracted with the help of the members of the fire department. They too were later rushed to the Medical Center in critical condition.

Upon further investigation into what transpired, it was discovered that the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer was driving at such a high rate of speed that she lost control and slammed into concrete block on the side of the road next to REMAX. Due to the collision with the concrete block, two other cars parked along the road were also damaged. All four victims are in critical condition at the Sint Maarten Medical Center.

Further information about the condition of the four victims and the cause of this accident will be given in the near future. The traffic department is investigating the cause of this accident.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would again like to remind all road users that the roadways are not your own. Please driver for yourself as well as others as in can result in the loss of not only your life but those around you. Avoid senseless accidents by following the road rules set in place to ensure the safety of all.