Sifra Covid-19 riba 10 sèptèmber 2020 Cijfers Covid-19 op 10 september 2020

Boneiru tin dos kaso aktivo di Covid-19 riba 10 di sèptèmber 2020. E personanan infektá ta den isolashon i no ta forma peliger pa otro persona. Ta vigilá nan salú. 

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. 

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo. 

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

 

Bonaire heeft twee actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op 10 september 2020. De geïnfecteerde personen zijn in isolatie en vormen geen gevaar voor anderen. Hun gezondheid wordt gemonitord.  

 

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. 

 

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende.  Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

 

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

 

There are two cases of Covid-19 on September 10, 2020 on Bonaire. The infected persons are in isolation. 

 

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19. 

 

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

 

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

