CRU TA FIRMA KU SPS DRILLING E&P PA E PROMÉ AKUERDO PA ALMASENÁ KRUDO NA BULLENBAAI

Willemstad – Curaçao Refinery Utilities B.V. (CRU) riba 15 di Sèptèmber a firma un akuerdo pa almasenahe di krudo i produktonan na nos terminal di Bullenbaai. Asin’aki CRU ta revitalisá e operashon di e fasilidat di almansenahe na Bullenbaai. Nos mes staf i personal a hinka hopi esfuerso pa asina por ofresé e fasilidat na klientenan rònt mundu ku ta interesá den e kapasidat di almasená petroli. E promé kompania ku CRU a yega na un akuerdo ku’né den e kuadro aki ta SPS Drilling E&P

SPS Drilling E&P tin su ofisina prinsipal na Houston, Merka, i tin ofisina tambe na London, Inglatera. SPS Drilling E&P ta un kompania global ku eksperensha komprobá den industria petrolero, produktonan petrokímiko, gas i mina. E kompania ta dediká su mes na proveé solushon praktiko efisiente pa e nesesidat di merkado global.

Project Management Organization (PMO) di RdK ta un grupo di profeshonal lokal ku a bin ta dirigí e proseso pa buska klientenan pa e fasilidat di almansená na Bullenbaai pa medio di un proseso transparente i efisiente. E kompania SPS Drilling E&P i otro kompanianan a partisipá na e proseso di lisitashon kompetitivo ku RdK a inisiá i ku finalmente a resultá den un akuerdo di almasenahe pa petroli i produktonan petrolero, en espera di areglonan ku lo yega na dje, ora tin un operadó pa e fasilidatnan petrolero di Kòrsou.

CRU i su staf a traha durante 4 luna kontinuamente pa pone e tankinan di almasenahe disponibel. RdK a invertí 5 mion florin pa hasi e tankinan aki kla pa almasenahe. E invershon aki a hasi posibel ku awor por komersialisá un kapasidat di almasenahe di 5.8 mion barí na terser partido.



Entradanan generá pa CRU i RdK dor di komersialisashon di almasenahe lo keda usá pa ‘upgrade’ e parke di tanki, ehekutá e plan di mantenshon di CRU i kubri gastunan di operashon di e personal di CRU.

David de Haseth den su kalidat komo gerente general di CRU, a bisa: “Nos ta kontentu di por ta asina leu ku nos por sigui brinda servisio di terminal na Bullenbaai, manera tabata kustumber den pasado. Nos empleadonan ta kla i ku beneplásito nos ta risibí e barkunan ku lo trese krudo i produkto pa nos almasená na Bullenbaai.”

CRU SIGNS THE FIRST AGREEMENT WITH SPS DRILLING E&P ON THE STORAGE OF OIL AT BULLENBAAI

Willemstad- Curacao Oil Refinery Utilty BV (CRU) has signed a tank storage agreement today September 15th for the storage of Crude oil and oil products at the Bullenbaai terminal. With this agreement CRU revitalizes the operation of the Bullenbaai oil storage facilities. Our own staff and management put a lot of effort to be in a position to offer the facilities to all customers around the world which are interested in oil storage capacity. In this new services agreement the first company that reached an agreement with CRU is SPS Drilling E&P.

SPS Drilling E&P has main offices in Houston USA and other offices in London, and is a global company with a proven track record in the oil industry , petrochemical industry and mining. The company offers effective and practical solutions for the needs in the global market.

Project Managament Organization (PMO) is a group of local experts who have been guiding this process of finding customers for the Bullenbaai storage facilities through a process that is transparent and effcient. SPS Drilling E&P together with other interested parties participated in a competitive bidding process by RDK and this resulted finally in an agreement for storage of oil and oil products awaiting arrangements to be made when a long-term operator for the refinery has been found.

During the last 4 months CRU and its staff worked continuously to make storage tanks available a process in which RDK invested over 5 million guilders to have these tanks available for storage. With this investment RDK has made available a total of 5.8 million barrels of storage for commercialization to third parties.

Revenues generated by CRU and RDK through the commercialization of storage will be used to continue upgrading the tank park, excecute CRU maintenance program and cover the operating cost of the personnel at CRU.

David Haseth as the CEO of CRU made the following statement: “we are glad that we achieved with the efforts of all this important milestone to continue with the terminal services at Bullenbaai as was the case in the recent past. Our employees are looking forward to soon receive the first tankers here at Bullenbaai bringing oil and oil products”.