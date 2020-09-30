ARTISTANAN LOKAL DEN KONSIERTO DI SPERANSA REGIONAL / LOCAL CONTINGENT IN REGIONAL CONCERT OF HOPE

ARTISTANAN LOKAL DEN KONSIERTO DI SPERANSA REGIONAL

Willemstad, 29 di Sèptèmber 2020. E reina di Soka di Karibe Alison Hinds, Edwin ‘The General’ Yearwood, Adrian ‘AC’ Clarke i Hypa Dawg Lil Rick ta algun di e streanan ku ta forma parti di e kartelera di e promé Virtual Walk for the Cure i e Konsierto di Speransa.

Pa promé biaha den nuebe aña di e kaminata mas grandi pa e kousa den Karibe, miles lo no uní, bisti na ros, pa asina lanta e konsenshi pa e kousa kontra di e malesa di Kanser den henter region, debí ku Covid-19 a forsa e banko regional CIBC FirstCaribbean pa muda su aktividatnan mayó pa generá fondo pa e kousa online.

E banko pa medio di e promotor 4D Entertainment, lo produsí un evento regional djadumingu dia 4 di Oktober ku ta uní diestres artista regional popular i dos DJ pa un programa di tres ora di entretenimentu ku lo inkluí tambe un seshon di ehersisio energétiko dirigí pa un kantidat di coachnan di fitness.

Artistanan for di region ta inkluí Mr. Vegas di Jamaica, Mr. Killa di Grenada, Teddyson John di St. Lucia, Ricardo Drue for di Antigua i di Bahamas Julian Believe. Dos artista ku lo trese un sabor diferente na e show ta King James di St. Maarten i Reinir Lijfrock di Kòrsou.

Esnan ku ta wak e show lo por gosa di dos strea regional di soca esta e ganadó Road March na Trinidad i e Rei di Soca di Sint Vincent pa 2019, esta Skinny Fabulous.

Ainda por hasi donashon via TicketLinkz.com pa yuda den e kousa.

E programa online ta kuminsá 4’or di atardi. Por mira e programa dor di subi riba Faccebook.com/CIBCFCIB; Instagram.com/cibcfirstcaribbean; YouTube.com/user/CIBCFirstCaribbean; Caribvision i Zoom.

LOCAL CONTINGENT IN REGIONAL CONCERT OF HOPE

Bridgetown, Barbados, 29, September 2020 – Caribbean Queen of Soca Alison Hinds, Edwin ‘The General’ Yearwood, Adrian ‘AC’ Clarke and Hypa Dawg Lil Rick are the local soca stars who will be a part of the lineup for the first ever Virtual Walk for the Cure and Concert of Hope.

For the first time in the nine-year history of the largest walk for a cause in the Caribbean, there will be no gathering of thousands in pink to raise awareness for the cause of Breast Cancer in Barbados and across the region, as Covid-19 has forced regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean, to take its flagship fundraiser online.

The bank, through promoter 4D Entertainment, will be producing the regional event on Sunday October 4th that will bring together some thirteen popular regional performers and two DJs for a full three hours of entertainment that will also include energetic workout sessions from a number of top fitness coaches.

Regional performers include Mr. Vegas from Jamaica, Mr. Killa from Grenada, Teddyson John from St. Lucia, Ricardo Drue hailing from Antigua, and from the Bahamas Julian Believe. Two performers bringing a different feel to the show will be King James from St. Maarten and Reinir Lijfrock from the island of Curacao.

Viewers will also get to see two very popular regional soca stars namely past Road March winner Patrice Roberts out of Trinidad and 2019 St. Vincent Soca Monarch Skinny Fabulous.

Donations can still be made to assist with the cause through TicketLinkz.com.

The Breast Screening Programme of the Barbados Cancer Society will also be selling their pink T-shirts this year to raise awareness and will be encouraging Barbadians to wear their shirts on Fridays and on National Pink Day designated as Friday October 2nd.

The online programme commences at 4p.m. and can be viewed by logging on to Faccebook.com/CIBCFCIB; Instagram.com/cibcfirstcaribbean; YouTube.com/user/CIBCFirstCaribbean; Caribvision and Zoom.