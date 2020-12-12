The Smuggling of Persons Unit of INTERPOL General Secretariat organized during November

28th till December 4th, 2020 a global Operation named “Turquesa II” among 32 of its members

countries.

This operation was specific dedicated to the smuggling of migrants and other related crimes.

A Curacao Interagency Joint Task team was created to participate at this operation.

INTERPOL RESTRICTED

The team consisted of members of INTERPOL Curacao, Public Prosecutor’s Office, Curacao

Coast Guard, Curacao Police Force and the Human trafficking Coordinator of the Ministry of

Justice.

During the operation week a number of vessels were checked by the Coast Guard. There were

no interception of illegal’s entering our country during that period.

Curacao as being part of the INTERPOL community was it a privilege to be part of such a

global operation.

For further details of the operation Turquesa II please find enclosed an official press release of

INTERPOL General Secretariat.