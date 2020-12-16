NUTRICIA, ENNIA & FUN MILES a hasi un donashon na Stichting Shimaruku

WILLEMSTAD – Siman pasá Nutricia, ENNIA i Fun Miles a hasi un donashon di alimentashon di beibi i d’infantil na balor di f 1.100 na Stichting Shimaruku, un fundashon ku a empeñá pa entre otro kuminda, hasimentu di deporte i otro eventonan pa muchanan den bario di Seri Papaya na Kòrsou.

Durante e kampaña di Luna di Beibi di Nutricia den òktober pasá, e partisipantenan na e Quiz di Beibi tabatin mag di skohe pa keda ku e Fun Miles nan mes óf pa hasi donashon di esaki na Stichting Shimaruku.

Nutricia, ENNIA i Fun Miles a dòbel e kantidat di Fun Miles total duná na Stichting Shimaruku i a entregá nan na forma di produktonan di Nutricia na e fundashon aki. Na tur a kolektá 21.400 Fun Miles.

Stichting Shimaruku a anunsiá di a keda masha kontentu ku e donashon aki. Den tempu ku no ta bai bastante bon ku e ekonomia di Kòrsou, ta hopi importante ku muchanan ta kome bon, no solamente pa motibu d’e kapasidat di resistensia, pero tambe p’un kapasidat di konsentrashon ku ta yuda ku e siñamentu. E fundashon ta bai parti e kuminda di donashon na e muchanan den e bario den kurso di desèmber aki i yanüari e aña ku ta bini.

Riba e potrèt: señora Van Berkel (Fun Miles) i señor Nicholls (Stichting Shimaruku) ku e donashon di alimentashon di beibi i d’infantil.

NUTRICIA, ENNIA & FUN MILES

donate baby & toddler food to Shimaruku Foundation

WILLEMSTAD – Last week Nutricia, ENNIA and Fun Miles donated baby and infant food worth f 1.100 to the Shimaruku Foundation, a foundation dedicated to, among other things, providing meals, sports and events for children in the Seri Papaya neighborhood of Curaçao.

During the Nutricia Baby Month campaign last October, participants of the Baby Quiz could choose to keep their own Fun Miles or to donate them to the Shimaruku Foundation.

Nutricia, ENNIA and Fun Miles have jointly doubled the total number of Fun Miles donated to the Shimaruku Foundation and distributed these in Nutricia products to the foundation. A total of 21.400 Fun Miles have been collected.

The Shimaruku Foundation says it is very happy with the donation. In times when the economy is not going so well on Curacao, it is very important that children continue to eat well, not only because to keep a good health, but also for a good concentration that helps with learning. This December and January next year, the foundation will distribute the donated food to the children in the neighborhood.

On the picture: Mrs. Van Berkel (Fun Miles) and Mr. Nicholls (Stichting Shimaruku), at the donated baby and infant food.

NUTRICIA, ENNIA & FUN MILES

doneren baby- & kindervoeding aan Stichting Shimaruku

WILLEMSTAD – Afgelopen week hebben Nutricia, ENNIA en Fun Miles baby- en kindervoeding ter waarde van f 1.100 gedoneerd aan Stichting Shimaruku, een stichting dat zich inzet voor onder andere maaltijden, sporten en evenementen voor kinderen in de buurt Seri Papaya op Curaçao.

Tijdens de Nutricia Babymaand campagne van afgelopen oktober, mochten deelnemers aan de Baby Quiz kiezen om verkregen Fun Miles zelf te houden óf om deze te doneren aan Stichting Shimaruku.

Nutricia, ENNIA en Fun Miles hebben gezamenlijk het totaal aantal gedoneerde Fun Miles aan Stichting Shimaruku verdubbeld en deze uitgekeerd in Nutricia producten aan de stichting. In totaal zijn 21.400 Fun Miles bijeengebracht.

Stichting Shimaruku zegt enorm blij te zijn met de donatie. In tijden dat het economisch niet zo goed gaat met Curacao, is het erg belangrijk dat kinderen goed blijven eten, niet alleen vanwege de weerstand, maar ook voor een goed concentratievermogen dat helpt bij het leren. De stichting gaat in de loop van deze maand december en januari volgend jaar de gedoneerde voeding uitdelen aan de kinderen in de wijk.

Op de foto: mevrouw Van Berkel (Fun Miles) en de heer Nicholls (Stichting Shimaruku), bij de gedoneerde baby-en kindervoeding.