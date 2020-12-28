Kòrsou ta kontinuá transishon pa un ekonomía basá riba menos uso di karbon pa medio di un koperashon nobo ku Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou i Clinton Foundation

E koperashon akí ta fiha su mes riba invershonnan den energia renovabel pa fasilidatnan deportivo ku ta benefisiá e salu i bienestar di nos komunidat.

Willemstad – Djaweps 17 di desèmber, Ministerio di Enseñansa, Siensia, Kultura i Deporte, Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonomiko, Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou (FDDK) i Clinton Climate Initiative (CCI), un inisiativa di Clinton Foundation, a firma un Deklarashon di Intenshon (Memorandum of Understanding, MOU) pa krea proyektonan ku por keda repliká sigun e nesesidat na fasilidatnan deportivo ku ta hasi uso di energia solar fotovoltáiko (PV) i ta kontené medidanan ku ta garantisá aplikashon di efisiensha energétíko.

E modelo pa e proyektonan deskribí den e MOU, tin komo meta:

Baha gastunan di koriente pa e fasilidatnan deportivo;

Krea un espasio multifunshonal ku ta desaroyá i konektá deporte, kultura, enseñansa i sostenibilidat ku otro;

Diseñá i determiná un areglo finansiero i un areglo k uta indiká ken ta e propietario pa ku uso di energia alternativo i aplikashon di e medidanan di efisiensha energetíko den programanan deportivo.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, FDDK i CCI pues tin komo meta pa hasi tur esfuerso pa desaroyá un futuro ku energia limpi pa Kòrsou i mehorá bienestar di e komunidat lokal dor di stimulá invershonnan den energia ku ta generá entradanan konsistente pa invershonnan den salú públiko i deporte. E MOU akí ta representá e promé paso den realisashon di e meta aki. Pa medio di diseño i ehekushon di proyektonan pa fasilidatnan deportivo, e partnernan konserní ta purba tambe pa desaroyá un modelo ku por keda repliká na midí ku lo por yuda otro islanan hasi e kambio di kombustibel fosíl pa otro opshon ku ta usa menos karbón.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta komprometé su mes pa promové un ekonomía di ménos uso di karbon pa medio di e maneho nashonal di energia nobo ku ta stipulá ku Kòrsou ta bai oumentá su penetrashon di energia renobabel te ku 50 porshento na aña 2030, redusí su uso di energia ku 25 porshento na aña 2040 i realisá institutonan transparente i efektivo i regulashonnan pa e sector na 2030. Minister di Enseñansa, Siensia, Kultura i Deporte, Sr. Steven Croes, a bisa “E proyekto akí ta representá un invershon den nos futuro i den nos yunan. Haña maneranan pa apoyá salú i bienestar pa medio di solushon energétiko limpi na fasilidatnan deportivo ta pone un fundeshi sólido pa lidernan di mañan por realisa nan soñonan i yega na nan máksimo potenshal.

FDDK ta fungi komo órgano sentral deportivo pa fortifiká, aktivá i stimulá organisashonnan deportivo na Kòrsou. Direktor Statutario di FDDK, Sr. Vergilly Winklar a bisa: “FDDK ta responsabel pa ehekushon di e maneho lokal di deporte pa medio di entre otro fasilitá aksesibilidat na fasilidatnan deportivo pa suidadanonan di tur gremio den nos komunidat. FDDK ta traha den estrecho koperashon ku Gobièrnu di Kòrsou pa krea espasionan kaminda deporte i moveshon por tuma luga den oranan di atardi i anochi.”

CCI ta traha huntu ku Gobièrnunan i kompanianan di energia na 14 lokashon geografiko den Karibe i Oceano Indio pa yuda nan kontrolá i usa fuentenan renobabel, manera solo, bientu i geotérmiko pa asina hasi traspaso di energia fosíl pa energia limpi , pa habri merkado pa energía limpi i pa tin akseso na finanshamentu.. CEO di Clinton Foundation, Sr. Kevin Thurm, a bisa: “Manera nos ta sigui mira e impakto di kambio di klima rònt mundu, ami a keda inspirá pa e trabou ku nos ta hasi huntu ku nos partnernan manera Kòrsou i FDDK. E proyekto akí no solamente ke ofresé un modelo pa energia renobabel i na midí, pero tambe pa hustisia ambiental i inklushon.”

A plania e proyekto akí na e Sala di Deporte Multifunshonal Barber i Stadion Odulio Willems Suffisant. A identifiká e lokalidatnan akí basá riba nan ponteshal pa krea invershonnan den e komunidat lokal, inkluyendo programanan despues di skol i aktividatnan riba e areanan di salú i bienestar. Teniendo kuenta ku e pandemia di COVID-19, airu limpi, moveshon den airu liber i salubridat públiko ta 3 área di prioridat riba kua Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, FDDK i CCI por traha huntu ariba awor i den futuro.

E trabounan aki ta posibel danki na partisipantenan na di Nationale Postcode Loterij na Hulanda i People’s Postcode Lottery na Reino Uni

Tokante Clinton Foundation

Siguiendo su trayektoria di bida den servisio públiko, eks-presidente di Merka, Sr. Bill Clinton, a instituí “The Clinton Foundation” for di e simpel konvikshon ku tur hende meresé un di dos oportunidat den bida pa logra éksito, ku tur hende tin e responsabilidat pa aktua i ku nos lo hasi bai nos tur mihó si nos traha huntu. Ya Pa kasi dos dekada kaba e balornan akí a stimulá trabounan di e fundashon pa surpasá retonan kompleho i pa mehorá bida di personan rònt Merka i sobrá di mundu.

Komo fundashon operashonal, nos ta traha direktamente riba retonan òf huntu ku partnernan strategiko riba retonan di sektor privá, e sektor públiko i organisashonnan karikativo pa krea oportunidatnan ekonómiko, mehorá salubridat públiko i inspirá involvimentu síviko i dunamentu di servisio. Nos programanan ta diseñá pa hasi un diferensha awor i simultaneament sirbi komo modelonan probá pa futuro. E meta di kada esfuerso hasí ta pa usa rekursonan disponibel pa logra mihó resultado mas lihé na e kosto teniende e gastunan mas abou ku ta posibel.

Nos ta konvensí ku ora diferente grupo di hende trese rekursonan huntu den espiritu di koperashon real, ideanan tranformativo lo originá ku ta stimulá akshonnan ku ta kambia bida.

Lesa mas riba http://www.clintonfoundation.org/, riba Facebook Facebook.com/ClintonFoundation i riba Twitter @ClintonFdn.

Tokante Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

Pa medio di su maneho di deporte Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta enfoká pa fasilitá aksesibilidat di fasilidatnan deportivo via di su departamentunan i partnernan strategiko pa asina krea oportunidat pa kada suidadano realisá su máksimo pontenshal. Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta kere firmemente ku moveshon ta aportá na desaroyo soshal i personal. I asina ke atrahé proyektonan pa e sektor públiko i privá pa alsa impakto di su maneho deportivo.

Pa medio di su maneho nashonal di energia Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta enfoká riba un maneho di energia efektivo ku ta abastesé e nesesidat di energia den enseñansa i fasilidatnan deportivo di un manera duradero. En general e maneho nashonal di energia ta fihá riba kreashon di empleo, stimulashon di inovashon kontinuo i stimulashon di desaroyo ekonómiko.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta komprometé su mes pa sigui establesé relashonnan internashonal i krea kapasidat pa eksplorá i desaroyá oportunidatnan pa oumentá e aksesibilidat di fasilidatnan deportivo rònt Kòrsou i implementá uso di energia limpi. Ku atenshon pa sigui desaroya un suidadano versatil, aksesibilidat di fasilidatnan deportivo ta hunga un ròl grandi den logro di e meta akí.

Tokante Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou

Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou (FDDK) ta e instituto deportivo nashonal di Kòrsou ku ta alsa nivel di deporte i desaroyo deportivo i di e manera aki ta fortifiá e identidat nashonal, union, i edifikashon di nos nashon.

FDDK ta enfoká riba ehekushon di e maneho deportivo di Kòrsou primeramente pa medio di kreashon di kondishonnan, proyektonan, programanan, kompetenshanan, edukashon i ofresé fasilidatnan deportivo na e siudadano kaminda deporte, rekreashon i moveshon por tuma lugá. Banda di esaki tin atenshon speshal pa gruponan di enfoke manera, mucha i studiante (durante i despues di oranan di skol), personan ku un defisiensia, adultonan mayó i hobennan den bario.

en e vishon riba deporte por distingui 4 sup-tema

Deporte i moveshon; Fasilidatnan deportivo; Deporte organisá; Komunkashon i edukashon.

Ta e instituto di deporte di Kòrsou ku ta aportá na edifikashon di nos nashon i krea e sentido di orguyo di nos pais; garantisá kordinashon i sinkronisashon di e implementashon di e maneho di deporte kaminda organisashonnan deportivo, skolnan, barionan, deporte no-organisá, spònsernan i diferente inisiativa partikular ta envolvi;

Ofresé un skala di fasilidat deportivo pa deporte rekreativo, deporte di rendimentu haltu, aktivá rekreashon pa hubentut, personanan ku un defisiensia, hende hòmber, hende muhé i adultonan mayó; Promové deporte i moveshon, komuniká tokante deporte na Kòrsou i fasilita deporte organisá. Siguráku inisiativanan ta benefisioso pa nos klientenan, e atleta i organisashonnan deportivo; ta e konekshon sentral kaminda tur informashon tokante deporte di Kòrsou ta bini huntu.

Bishita nos: web http://www.fddk.cw/ riba Facebook: Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Korsou / of Intagram: @FDDKTEI

Curaçao zet transitie naar koolstofarme economie voort onder nieuw partnerschap met Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou en de Clinton Foundation

Het partnerschap zal zich richten op investeringen in hernieuwbare energie voor sportfaciliteiten die de gezondheid en het welzijn van de gemeenschap ten goede komen.

Willemstad, Curaçao – Op donderdag 17 december hebben het ministerie van Economische Ontwikkeling en het ministerie van Onderwijs, Wetenschap, Cultuur en Sport van de regering van Curaçao, Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou (FDDK) en het Clinton Climate Initiative (CCI), een initiatief van de Clinton Foundation, een “Memorandum of Understanding” (MOU) ondertekend om repliceerbare en schaalbare projecten te creëren bij sportfaciliteiten die fotovoltaïsche zonne-energie (PV) gebruiken energie-efficiënte maatregelen bevatten.

Het model voor deze projecten dat in het MOU wordt beschreven, heeft tot doel:

– Verlagen van elektriciteitskosten voor de sportfaciliteiten;

– Creëeren van een multifunctionele ruimte die sport, cultuur, onderwijs en duurzaamheid ontwikkelt en met elkaar verweeft; en,

– Ontwerpen en vaststellen van een financiële regeling en eigendomsregeling om de besparingen van de PV en energie-efficiëntiemaatregelen te gebruiken om opnieuw te investeren in sportgerelateerde programma’s.

De regering van Curaçao, FDDK en CCI streven er dus naar om een ​​toekomst voor schone energie voor Curaçao te ontwikkelen en het welzijn van lokale gemeenschappen te verbeteren door energie-investeringen aan te moedigen die consistente inkomsten opleveren voor investeringen in de volksgezondheid en sport. Dit MOU vertegenwoordigt de eerste stap naar dat doel. Door projecten op sportfaciliteiten op Curaçao te ontwerpen en uit te voeren, proberen de partners bovendien een repliceerbaar en schaalbaar model te ontwikkelen dat andere eilandstaten zal helpen om over te schakelen op fossiele brandstoffen gebaseerd op koolstofarme opties.

De regering van Curaçao zet zich in voor het bevorderen van een koolstofarme economie met een nieuw nationaal energiebeleid dat stelt dat Curaçao zijn penetratie van hernieuwbare energie zal verhogen tot 50% in 2030, het energieverbruik met 25 procent zal verminderen in 2040, en transparante en effectieve instellingen zal realiseren en regelgeving voor de sector tegen 2030. De heer Steven Croes, Minister van Onderwijs, Wetenschap, Cultuur en Sport, zei: “Dit project vertegenwoordigt een investering in onze toekomst en onze kinderen. Het vinden van manieren om gezondheid en welzijn te ondersteunen door middel van schone energieoplossingen in sportfaciliteiten legt een stevige basis voor de leiders van morgen om hun dromen na te jagen en hun volledige potentieel te bereiken. “

De stichting FDDK fungeert als centraal overkoepelend orgaan voor het versterken, activeren en stimuleren van sportorganisaties op Curaçao. Vergilly Winklar, Directeur Bestuurder, zei: “FDDK is verantwoordelijk voor de uitvoering van het lokale sportbeleid door onder meer laagdrempelige toegankelijke sportfaciliteiten te creëren voor burgers van alle lagen in onze gemeenschap. De FDDK werkt onvermurwbaar samen met de overheid om omgevingen te creëren waar sport en lichaamsbeweging ‘s avonds en’ s nachts kan worden beoefend. ”

CCI werkt samen met overheden en nutsbedrijven op 14 geografische locaties in het Caribisch gebied en de Indische Oceaan om hen te helpen hernieuwbare bronnen, zoals zon, wind en geothermie, te benutten voor de overgang van fossiele brandstoffen naar schone energie, markten open te stellen voor schone energie en toegang tot nieuwe financiering. Kevin Thurm, CEO van de Clinton Foundation, zei: “Zoals de impact van klimaatverandering over de hele wereld blijven zien, word ik geïnspireerd door ons werk met partners zoals Curaçao en FDDK. Dit project wil niet alleen een model bieden voor schaalbare hernieuwbare energie, maar ook voor ecologische rechtvaardigheid en inclusie. “

De projecten zijn gepland in “Sala di Deporte Multifunshonal Barber” en “Stadion Odulio Willems Suffisant”. Deze locaties zijn geïdentificeerd vanwege hun potentieel om investeringen in de lokale gemeenschappen te creëren, inclusief naschoolse programma’s en gezondheids- en welzijnsactiviteiten. In het licht van de COVID-19-pandemie zijn schone lucht, lichaamsbeweging in de buitenlucht en volksgezondheid drie prioriteitsgebieden waarop de Overheid, FDDK en CCI in het heden en de toekomst kunnen samenwerken.

Dit werk is mogelijk gemaakt door de spelers van de Nationale Postcode Loterij in Nederland en de People’s Postcode Lottery in het Verenigd Koninkrijk.

Over de Clinton Foundation

Voortbouwend op een levenslange maatschappelijke dienstverlening, richtte president Clinton de Clinton Foundation op vanuit de simpele overtuiging dat iedereen een kans op succes verdient, dat iedereen de verantwoordelijkheid heeft om te handelen, en dat we het allemaal beter doen als we samenwerken. Al bijna twee decennia hebben die waarden het werk van de Clinton Foundation gestimuleerd om complexe uitdagingen te overwinnen en het leven van mensen in de Verenigde Staten en de rest van de wereld te verbeteren.

Als operationele stichting werken we rechtstreeks aan of met strategische partners uit het bedrijfsleven, de Overheid en non-profitorganisaties om economische kansen te creëren, de volksgezondheid te verbeteren en maatschappelijke betrokkenheid en dienstverlening te stimuleren. Onze programma’s zijn ontworpen om vandaag echt een verschil te maken en tegelijkertijd te dienen als beproefde modellen voor morgen. Het doel van elke inspanning is om beschikbare middelen te gebruiken om sneller betere resultaten te behalen – tegen zo laag mogelijke kosten.

Wij zijn er vast van overtuigd dat wanneer verschillende groepen mensen middelen samenbrengen in de geest van echte samenwerking, er transformerende ideeën zullen ontstaan ​​die levensveranderende acties stimuleren.

Lees meer op http://www.clintonfoundation.org/, op Facebook op Facebook.com/ClintonFoundation en op Twitter @ClintonFdn.

Over de Overheid van Curaçao

Met betrekking tot haar sportbeleid, streeft de regering van Curaçao ernaar om de toegankelijkheid van sportfaciliteiten te vergemakkelijken via haar afdelingen en tegenhangers om toegang te creëren voor alle burgers om hun volledige potentieel te ontwikkelen. De Overheid van Curaçao is van mening dat lichaamsbeweging bijdraagt ​​aan persoonlijke en sociale ontwikkeling. En wil daarmee projecten aantrekken voor de publieke en private sector om de impact van haar beleid te vergroten.

Met betrekking tot haar Nationaal Energiebeleid streeft de Oveheid van Curaçao naar een slim energiebeleid dat tevens het onderwijs en sportfaciliteiten voorziet in hun energiebehoefte op een duurzame manier. In het algemeen is het nationale energiebeleid gericht op het creëren van nieuwe banen, het stimuleren van voortdurende innovatie en het stimuleren van economische ontwikkeling.

De regering van Curaçao zet zich in om internationale partnerschappen tot stand te brengen en capaciteit op te bouwen om mogelijkheden te verkennen en te ontwikkelen om de toegankelijkheid van sportfaciliteiten in het hele land te vergroten en om het gebruik van schone energie te implementeren. Met aandacht voor de verdere ontwikkeling van een veelzijdige burger speelt de bereikbaarheid van sportvoorzieningen een wezenlijke rol bij het bereiken van dit doel.

Over Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou

Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou (FDDK) is het sportinstituut van Curaçao dat sport en sportontwikkeling naar een hoger niveau tilt en daarmee de nationale identiteit, saamhorigheid en Nation Building versterkt.

FDDK streeft ernaar het sportbeleid van Curaçao uit te voeren door voorwaarden, projecten, programma’s, competities, onderwijs te creëren en sportfaciliteiten aan te bieden voor de burger, waar sport, recreatie en bewegen beoefend kan worden. Daarnaast is er speciale aandacht voor specifieke doelgroepen zoals kinderen en studenten (zowel tijdens als na schooltijd), mensen met een beperking, ouderen en jongeren in de wijken.

Sport en de sportfaciliteiten moeten voor iedere burger op Curaçao toegankelijk zijn.

In de visie op sport worden 4 deelonderwerpen onderscheiden:

1) sporten en bewegen;

2) sportaccommodaties;

3) georganiseerde sport en

4) communicatie en educatie.

Als uitvoerende stichting werken we samen met belanghebbenden in alle noodzakelijke gebieden op het eiland om:

Het sportinstituut van Curaçao te zijn, dat bijdraagt ​​aan natievorming en het gevoel creërt trots te zijn op Curaçao; Zorgdragen voor coördinatie en afstemming van de uitvoering van het sportbeleid waarbij sportverenigingen, scholen, wijken, vrije sporten, sponsoren en diverse particuliere initiatieven betrokken zijn;

Te voorzien van een scala aan sportfaciliteiten voor recreatieve- en topsport, activeren van recreatie voor jongeren, mensen met een beperking, mannen, vrouwen en senioren; Sport en bewegen promoten, communiceren over sport op Curaçao en georganiseerde sport faciliteren; Ervoor zorgen dat alle activiteiten en initiatieven gunstig zijn voor onze klanten, de atleet en de sportverenigingen; Wees de hub waar alle informatie over Curaçaose sport samenkomt.

Bezoek ons: web http://www.fddk.cw/ op Facebook: Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Korsou / of Intagram: @FDDKTEI

Curaçao to continue transition to low-carbon economy under new partnership with Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou and the Clinton Foundation

The partnership will focus on renewable energy investments for sporting-facilities that will benefit community health and wellbeing.

Willemstad, Curaçao – On Thursday, December 17, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Government of Curaçao, Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou (FDDK), and the Clinton Climate Initiative (CCI), an initiative of the Clinton Foundation, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to create replicable and scalable projects at sporting facilities that use solar photovoltaic (PV) and include energy-efficient measures.

The model for these projects outlined in the MOU aims to:

Decrease electricity costs for the sporting facilities;

Create a multi-functional space that develops and intertwines sports, culture, education, and sustainability; and,

Design and establish a financial and ownership arrangement to use the savings from the solar PV and energy efficiency measures to reinvest into sporting-related programs.

The Government of Curaçao, FDDK, and CCI thus aim to develop a clean energy future for Curaçao and improve the well-being of local communities by encouraging energy investments that provide consistent revenue for community health and sporting-related investments. This MOU represents the first step towards that goal. By designing and implementing projects at sporting facilities in Curaçao, the partners additionally seek to develop a replicable and scalable model that will help transition other island nations from fossil-fuel based to low-carbon options.

The Government of Curaçao is committed to promoting a low-carbon economy with a new National Energy Policy that states Curaçao will increase its renewable energy penetration to 50% by 2030, reduce energy consumption by 25 percent by 2040, and realize transparent and effective institutions and regulations for the sector by 2030. The Honorable Steven Croes, minister of education, science, culture, and sport, said, “This project represents an investment in our future and our children. Identifying ways to support health and wellbeing through clean-energy solutions at sporting facilities lays a firm foundation for the leaders of tomorrow to follow their dreams and reach their full potential.”

FDDK functions as a central coordinating body for strengthening, activating, and encouraging sports organizations in Curaçao. Vergilly Winklar, managing director, said, “FDDK is responsible for the implementation of the local sports policy by creating, among others, low-threshold accessible sport facilities for citizens of all levels in our community. FDDK is adamant in working together with the government to create environments where sport and exercise can be practiced in evening and night hours.”

CCI works with governments and utilities in 14 geographic locations across the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean to help them harness renewable resources, such as solar, wind, and geothermal to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, open up markets to clean energy, and access new financing. Kevin Thurm, CEO of the Clinton Foundation, said, “As we continue to see the impact of climate change around the world, I am inspired by our work with partners such as Curaçao and FDDK. This project seeks to provide a model not only for scalable renewable energy but also for environmental justice and inclusion.”

The projects are planned to be located at Sala di Deporte Multifunshonal Barber and Stadion Odulio Willems Suffisant. These locations have been identified for their potential to create investments in the local communities, including after-school programs and health and wellness activities. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, clean air, outdoor exercise, and public health are three priority areas in which the Government, FDDK, and CCI can work together in the present and the future.

This work is made possible by the players of the Nationale Postcode Loterij in the Netherlands and the People’s Postcode Lottery in the United Kingdom.

About the Clinton Foundation

Building on a lifetime of public service, President Clinton established the Clinton Foundation on the simple belief that everyone deserves a chance to succeed, everyone has a responsibility to act, and we all do better when we work together. For nearly two decades, those values have energized the work of the Foundation in overcoming complex challenges and improving the lives of people across the United States and around the world.

As an operating foundation, we work on issues directly or with strategic partners from the business, government, and nonprofit sectors to create economic opportunity, improve public health, and inspire civic engagement and service. Our programs are designed to make a real difference today while serving as proven models for tomorrow. The goal of every effort is to use available resources to get better results faster – at the lowest possible cost.

We firmly believe that when diverse groups of people bring resources together in the spirit of true cooperation, transformative ideas will emerge to drive life-changing action.

Learn more at http://www.clintonfoundation.org/, on Facebook at Facebook.com/ClintonFoundation, and on Twitter @ClintonFdn.

About the Government of Curaçao

With regard to its policy of sports, the Government of Curaçao aims to facilitate the accessibility of sports facilities through its departments and counterparts to create access for all citizens to develop their full potential. The Government of Curacao believes that physical activity adds to the ones personal and social development. And thus aims to attract projects for the public and private sector in order to increase the impact of its policies.



With regard to its National Energy Policy the Government of Curaçao aims to implement a smart energy policy which also provides education and sporting facilities in their energy needs in a sustainable way. In general the National Energy Policy aims to create new jobs, trigger continuous innovation and boost economic development.



The Government of Curaçao is committed to further establish international partnerships and build capacity to explore and develop opportunities to increase the accessibility of sports facilities nationwide, and to implement usage of clean energy. Focusing on the further development of a well-rounded citizen, accessibility of sports facilities plays a substantial role in achieving this goal.

About Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou

Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou (FDDK) is the sports institute of Curaçao that raises sports and sports development to a higher level and therefore strengthens national identity, togetherness and raises Nation Building.

FDDK aims to implement the sports policy of Curaçao by primarily creating conditions, projects, programs, competitions, education and offering sports facilities for citizens, where sports, recreation and exercise can be practiced. In addition, special attention is paid to specific target groups such as children and students (both during and after school), the disabled, the elderly and young people in the neighborhoods.

Sport and the sports facilities should be accessible to every citizen in Curaçao.

In the vision on sport, 4 sub-topics are distinguished:

1) sports and exercise;

2) sports accommodations;

3) organized sports and

4) communication and education.

As an operating foundation we work with stakeholders in all necessary areas on the island to:

Be the sports institute of Curaçao, that contributes in nation building and create the feeling of being proud of Curaçao; Ensure coordination and synchronization of the implementation of sports policy involving sports associations, schools, neighborhoods, unorganized sports, sponsors and various private initiatives;

Provide a range of sports facilities for recreational and elite sports, activate recreation for young people, disabled people, men, women and seniors; Promote sports and exercise, communicate about sports in Curaçao and facilitate organized sports; Assure that all activities and initiatives be beneficial to our customers, to the athlete, and the sports associations; Be the hub where all information about Curaçao sports comes together.

Visit us: web http://www.fddk.cw/ on Facebook: Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Korsou / or Intagram: FDDKTEI