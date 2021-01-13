Sambil pronto lo habri un parke familiar nobo

Riba djabièrnè 8 di yanüari, Mr. Jonathan Cohen (direktor di Sambil Curaçao) i Khalid Kaddoura (propietario di Xtreme Zone) a firma un akuerdo pa habri e parke familiar di mas grandi ku ta inkluí un zona sensorial na Kòrsou.

E aktual Xtreme Zone lo ekspandé i lo ofresé na públiko 1400m2 di adrenalina puru i dibertishon sin límite. E parke aki lo konsistí entre otro un “soft play area”, Donut Slide, Spider Spin Web, Zip lIne i hopi mas!

Adishonalmente esaki lo tin un area sensorial speshial ku lo kontribuí na e desaroyo di abilidatnan nesesario pa nos muchanan speshial asina nan tambe por divertí den un ambiente agradabel, sigur i dinámiko.

For di su apertura ofishial na 2015, Sambil a kombertí den e lugá kaminda famia i konosínan por bini huntu i pasa un ratu ameno, gosando di dushi entretenimentu, variedat di kuminda i hasi kompras na tienda nan preferí, tur esaki bou di e mesun dak.

Sambil kier sigui trese alegria i aportá na e felisidat speshialmente den kasnan di famia den barionan serkano pero tambe henter e pueblo di Kòrsou!

Awor Kòrsou lo bai tin e lugá perfekto kaminda mucha di tur edat, hende grandi i tambe nos muchanan speshial por hunga, siña i divertí na mes momento.

Tur hende ta keda invitá pa keda pendiente pa e apertura di Xtreme Zone Mega Trampoline Park pronto na Sambil Curaçao.

The biggest family park opening soon at Sambil Curaçao

On Friday, January 8th Mr. Jonathan Cohen (Director of Sambil Curaçao) and Khalid Kaddoura (Owner of Xtreme Zone) signed an agreement to open the biggest family park with a sensory zone on the island!

The actual Xtreme Zone will be expanded and will offer the public with 1400 mts2 of pure adrenaline and endless fun. The park will have a “Soft Play Area”, Donut slide, Spider Spin web, Zip line and much more.

And in addition, it will be featuring a state-of-the-art Sensory Zone specially dedicated to our children with special needs. This Special zone will help tremendously with the development of necessary skills for the children in a fun, safe and dynamic way!

Since its opening in 2015 Sambil Curaçao has been the place where family and friends come together to spend quality time, enjoy great entertainment, shopping and a variety of food all under one roof.

Sambil wants to continue to bring joy and happiness especially to our nearby neighbors and the entire community of Curaçao.

Now in Curaçao we will have the perfect place to play, learn and have lots of fun, and easily accessible for children from all ages and also adults.

Everybody is welcome to visit Xtreme Zone MEGA Trampoline Park opening very soon in Sambil! Stay tuned! Sambil Curaçao more than a shopping mall!