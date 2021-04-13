CMC ta mehorá e eksperensia di pashènt i famia durante COVID-19

Willemstad, April 13th, 2021 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) recognizes how important staying connected to loved ones is during a hospital stay, and how difficult our current no visitor policy can be for patients and families during these challenging times. We have introduced a new initiative called “Keda Konektá” (Stay Connected) so patients can stay in touch while at our hospital.

Each patient can have ONE contact person that we will stay in contact with to provide daily updates or when necessary. Nurses will provide information on the general well-being of the patient and the specialists will be able to convey medical details. We ask that the patient’s ONE contact person be responsible for relaying updates to the rest of the family to avoid multiple family members calling into the department for an update. There will also be a possibility to schedule a telephone or a WhatsApp video call with family members.

SOAB, Digicel, ENNIA and Santa Maria Gas Station greatly contributed to this project by sponsoring 20 tablets, 7 Smartphones, and SIM cards for placement in all nursing departments.

We also encourage staying in touch with loved ones through telephone/video calling with the patient on their own devices. However, please be conscious to limit the amount of calls so our patients can rest and recover. We request that a family member bring the patient’s phone, charging cable and 220V adapter plug (2 round female) to enable the communication.

The “Stay Connected Center” telephone number is 745-0045 and is available:

Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m to 3 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays, from 8 a.m to 12 p.m.

e-mail: stayconnected@cmc.cw