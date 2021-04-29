Thursday 29th April, 2021

** Minister Ottley meets with Windward Island Health Care Union Association **

PHILIPSBURG— On Wednesday April 28th, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley held a meeting with Windward Island Health Care Union Association (WIHCUA). Representing the WIHCUA was Brunilda Illidge, President WIHCUA, Jacqueline Berkel, Vice President WIHCUA, Marguerite Priest, General Secretary, Charline Arrindell, Treasurer WIHCUA and Reinder Torrenga, Board member.

The main objective of the meeting was for the Minister to obtain a clear picture of the matters that the Union is dealing with, and to see how these issues can be resolved amicably.

The Union shared their grievances with some of the decisions taken by the SMMC supervisory board. The Minister informed the Union that he would do his due diligence and weigh in on the matter objectively.

The Minister went on to State that he cannot promise that all of the Union’s needs will be met, but he will definitely bring the issues up with the SMMC supervisory Board to have both sides of the story.

The Union members told the Minister that they were encouraged to reach out to him after hearing that labor protection was one of his main priorities.

Brunilda Illidge, president of WIHCUA expressed her appreciation that her request for a meeting was accepted within less than 24 hours. She went on to state that it was the first time in her tenure as president that they were able to sit in a formal setting with a Minister to listen to their issues.

The Minister has a meeting scheduled in the coming week with SMMC where he will be able to get clarity on the matter.