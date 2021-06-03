TASKFORCE DI REINO PA DERECHI DI MUCHA TA HAÑA SU PROPIO WÈPSAIT

Willemstad ̶ E Taskforce di Reino pa Derechi di Mucha a lansa su propio wèpsait dia 1 di yüni 2021. A lanta e Taskforce aki na 2014 ku e meta pa stimulá kooperashon den Reino, riba tereno di derechi di mucha. Kompartí konosementu, krea konekshon i kooperashon entre paisnan ta e ophetivo prinsipal.

E paisnan miembro di e Taskforce ta: Aruba, Kòrsou, St. Maarten i Hulanda, ademas di e entidatnan públiko di Boneiru, St. Eustatius i Saba.

E wèpsait ku a kaba di lansa ta fungi komo plataforma ku informashon aktual tokante derechi di mucha na e seis islanan i ta destiná pa kompartí konosementu i stimulá kooperashon entre tur miembro di Taskforce i otro gruponan di interes.

E wèpsait ta kontené prinsipalmente informashon dirigí na profeshonalnan ku ta traha pa i ku mucha i hóben den tur área di trabou, for di edukashon te ku hustisia.

Pa wak e sait i pa informashon adishonal por bai na http://www.tfkinderrechten.info pa e vershon na hulandes i http://www.tfchildrights.info pa e vershon na ingles. Alabes Taskforce ta solisitá tur profeshonal den Reino ku ta traha pa i/òf ku mucha i hóben pa registrá via e wèpsait pa risibí e boletin di informashon ku lo sali tur kuartal. Si ta trata di un profeshonal ku a yega di asistí na un di e konferensianan di Taskforce den pasado, e persona aki lo risibí e boletin di informashon outomátikamente.

INTERLANDELIJKE TASKFORCE KINDERRECHTEN KRIJGT EIGEN WEBSITE

Willemstad ̶ De Interlandelijke Taskforce Kinderrechten heeft op 1 juni 2021 haar eigen website gelanceerd. De Taskforce is in 2014 in het leven geroepen met als taak de samenwerking ten aanzien van kinderrechten binnen het Koninkrijk te stimuleren. Het delen van kennis, het creëren van verbinding en interlandelijke samenwerking staan hierbij centraal.

De deelnemende landen zijn: Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten en Nederland, respectievelijk de openbare lichamen Bonaire, St. Eustatius en Saba. De recent gelanceerde website fungeert als platform met actuele informatie over kinderrechten op de zes eilanden en is bedoeld om kennis te delen en samenwerking tussen ketenpartners te stimuleren.

De site zal voornamelijk gerichte informatie bevatten voor jeugdprofessionals op alle werkgebieden, van onderwijs tot justitie.

Voor een kijkje en meer informatie kan eenieder de website bezoeken via http://www.tfkinderrechten.info voor de Nederlandse en http://www.tfchildrights.info voor de Engelse versie. De Taskforce roept ook alle jeugdprofessionals binnen het Koninkrijk op om zich via de site aan te melden voor de kwartaalnieuwsbrief. Jeugdprofessionals die een van de taskforceconferenties hebben bezocht staan al geregistreerd en ontvangen de nieuwsbrief automatisch.

KINGDOM TASKFORCE FOR CHILDREN’S RIGHTS GETS OWN WEBSITE

Willemstad ̶ The Kingdom Taskforce for Children’s Rights has launched its website on June 1st 2021. The Taskforce was established in 2014 with the aim to foster inter-country collaboration within the Kingdom with regard to the protection and promotion of children’s rights.

The members of the Taskforce are Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten and the Netherlands, and the public entities are Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The website will function as a platform for up-to-date information and knowledge-sharing about children’s rights between stakeholders within the six islands of the Kingdom. The majority of the information will be geared towards youth professionals in all areas of work.

The Kingdom Taskforce for Children’s Rights is calling on all youth professionals within the Kingdom to register via the site for the quarterly newsletter. All youth professionals who have previously attended one of the Taskforce’s conferences have already been enrolled and will receive the newsletter automatically.

For more information, please visit the website at http://www.tfkinderrechten.info for the Dutch version and http://www.tfchildrights.info for the English version.

