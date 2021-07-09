AVISO IMPORTANTE DI NOS SELEKSHON NASHONAL KU TA NA DALLAS PA NOS KOMPROMISONAN DEN GOLD CUP 2021!
Pa medio di esaki Federashon Futbòl Kòrsou ta komuniká ku despues ku nos selekshon a yega Dallas i hasi e pruebanan nesesario a bin konstatá ku un parti di nos selekshon a tèst positivo pa Covid-19. Promé ku e biahe, henter e delegashon a tèst na Los Angeles i a sali pa Dallas pa nos kompromisonan di Gold Cup 2021. Aktualmente ta hasiendo algun tèst mas profundo i ta den kòmbersashon pa wak kiko ta siguiente paso ku nos lo tuma.
Asina tin mas informashon nos lo suministrá esaki.
8 yüli 2021
