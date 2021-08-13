Residents warned against unpermitted public gathering

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (12 August 2021)

Residents are advised by the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM to refrain from any public gatherings in these pandemic times.

Some type of gatherings – such as large manifestations – require a permit. Participation in unpermitted gatherings do carry consequences such as fines and even imprisonment.

Article 13 of the Constitution of St. Maarten allows for the right of public assembly and demonstration, however, the article further states that this right may be restricted in order to protect health, in the interest of traffic, and to combat or prevent disorders.

KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM point out that although, demonstrating is an important fundamental right, gathering poses risks to public health in this time of COVID-19. Everyone in the community should be mindful of spreading of the virus when the health care system is already struggling to care for patients.

