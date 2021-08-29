Government of Sint Maarten

** 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) has reported another death, Minister Omar Ottley extends his sympathy to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 49th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Peace and strength to the family during their this of grief.

As of August 28th, there were twenty five (25) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twenty six (26) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to three hundred twelve (312). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand six hundred forty one (3641).

CPS are monitoring two hundred ninety seven (297) people in home isolation. Fifteen (15) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to forty nine (49).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to three thousand two hundred eighty (3280). Two hundred thirty (230) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 3, 602 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 41, 509 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Ottley would like to thank CPS staff and all persons who came out to the vaccination pop-up drive today. Please continue to wear your mask, reduce social contacts, and sanitize or wash your hands frequently.

