Minister Lawrence meets with BIP SXM

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (Minister of TEATT), Mr. Roger Lawrence and his support staff met with the Supervisory Board, Director and the team of the Bureau for Intellectual Property Sint Maarten (the Bureau/BIP SXM) for an introductory meeting.

During the meeting, the Supervisory Board, Director and the team members of the Bureau introduced themselves and highlighted their individual roles within the organisation. The Director, Mrs. Vincentia Rosen-Sandiford gave a presentation in which she outlined the Bureau’s (legal) tasks and responsibilities. Furthermore, pending matters were discussed with the Minister.

During the meeting the Director presented Minister Lawrence with the Multi-Annual Budget & Policy Plan 2022-2026, concluding the Bureau’s financial reporting for this year. The Bureau’s Financial Statement 2020 was approved earlier in July.

“Accountability, transparency and sustainability are core values of BIP SXM. Therefore, we at the Bureau are proud to be up to date with the financial reporting of the organisation. In addition, the Bureau’s mission is to continue to be a catalyst for innovation on Sint Maarten by providing the public information about the protection opportunities of their IP and IP rights in general. We remain committed in our work to increase IP awareness for Sint Maarten”, stated the Director Mrs. Rosen-Sandiford.

“I am pleased with the Bureau’s transparency and work to raise IP awareness on the island, regionally and internationally, placing country Sint Maarten further on the map. As an optimist, I am confident that once we continue to rally together for the greater good of Sint Maarten, the future will be bright”, stated Minister Lawrence.

The Supervisory Board and Director of BIP SXM look forward to a successful and fruitful working relationship with the Minister and alongside the Ministry of TEATT. A follow-up meeting with the Minister to provide more in-depth information about Intellectual Property is scheduled to take place later this year.

