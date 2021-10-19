Sint Maarten Police

From: Acting head of communication Department

Philipsburg, October 18, 2021c

Arrest made in “Coconut man” case

An arrest was made in the case of “Coconut Man” on Friday, October 15, 2021, by detectives of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM.

“Coconut Man” died on August 16, 2021, in Sint Maarten Medical Center where he was being treated for his severe injuries since he was found on April 20 lying on the ground at the back of the restaurant where he had resided. He was found by police officers and ambulance personnel in a critical condition.

The investigation into the ill-treatment and death of “Coconut Man” is still ongoing.

Anyone with knowledge or information about this incident that may lead to further arrests are urged by detectives to contact KPSM’s Detectives Department on +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223 or 214 or call the anonymous tip line 9300.

Information sought about St. Peters armed robbery

The Special Unit Robbery (SUR) of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is investigating an early morning robbery that took place on Saturday around 2:00am in the vicinity of Raspberry road in St. Peters. Police seeks the public’s assistance with gathering more insight/information about this case.

The robbery victim told police he was approached on Raspberry Road by two masked and dark clothed men on a scooter. He was threatened with a firearm and relieved of his belongings. Then, the robbers fled the scene into the darkness.

A similar armed robbery perpetrated by two men who were similarly dressed and riding a scooter occurred in Cole Bay a few weeks ago.

SUR is investigating both armed robberies. Anyone with information about one or both of these robberies such contact SUR via +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205, call the anonymous tip line 9300 or a message via the KPSM Facebook.

