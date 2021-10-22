GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Honorable Minister of VROMI Egbert Doran conducted an onsite visit of at the NV GEBE Power Plant to assess the situation post the occurrence of the breakout fire of October 19, 2021. Employees that were present shared their views with the Minister during a short tour of the scene where the fire occurred.
Post visit, Minister Doran sent a letter to the Supervisory Board of Directors, requesting a formal report of the series of occurrence and a breakdown of safety measures in place for employees in the event of hazards.
More information to follow as developments occur.

 

